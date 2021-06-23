The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Glycidol Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Industry, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global glycidol market, assessing the market based on its segments like by type, device, application, Distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.5%

Glycidol is used in a variety of industries, including plastics and paints. During the forecast period, the glycidol market is projected to be driven by growth in end-use industries. Glycidol, on the other hand, is a genotoxic and carcinogenic substance. This has the potential to damage DNA and, in the long run, cause cancer. The global glycidol demand is expected to be hampered by these factors in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Glycidol, also known as 2,3-epoxy-1-propanol, is a colorless, odorless liquid with a molecular mass of 74 g/mol. It’s a basic chemical compound made up of an epoxy group in the particle and a hydroxyl group in the place where the epoxy group should be. Glycidol is made in two ways in the commercial world. The first approach involves using hydrogen peroxide and a vanadium or tungsten catalyst to epoxidize allyl alcohol. A reaction of epichlorohydrin with caustic alkali is used in the second process.

By type, the market is divided into:

• Glycidol Below 95%

• Glycidol 96%

• Glycidol 97%

• Glycidol more than 97%

Based on application, the market can be segmented into:

• Production of Surface-Active Compounds

• Additives in Plastics

• Paints

• Photographic Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biocides

• Others

Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into:

• Online

• Offline

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Public understanding of personal grooming and hygiene is growing, as is the prevalence of chronic health conditions, the exponential development of the plastic industry, and the demand for disinfectants and laundry detergents. The carcinogenic and toxicological nature of glycidol, as well as an increasing consumer demand for chemical-free cosmetics, are limiting market growth.

China’s growth in the paints and plastic industries has given the Asia-Pacific area the largest share. The region’s development is aided by the increasing use of the substance as an additive in the production of vinyl polymers. Since the substance has a negative impact on the climate and is carcinogenic, its success in Europe and North America is expected to be slowed.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are LGC Group, HBCChem, Inc., Acros Organics, Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Nacalai Tesque Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

