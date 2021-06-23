The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global field programmable gate array market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, product, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.7 %

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be one of the most attractive markets for the field programmable gate array (FPGA) industry. Several nations within the region such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, etc. have seen significant increase in the consumer electronics sectors in recent years. The FPGA market in the region is thus seen as a big opportunity for development. Moreover, rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region have unlocked new opportunities for the FPGA industry players. China had the largest market share in the Asia Pacific region, due to ongoing investments and initiatives by the government to boost the industry’s growth. North America is also a significant regional market for this industry. The market in this region is projected to expand due to its thriving automotive industry.

There is also growing adoption of FGPAs in different areas of security, deep packet inspection and network processing, which is further expected to drive the demand in the forecast period. They are the preferred architecture for applications requiring heavy data flow and streaming data processing as they offer high computing capabilities and low power consumption. There is also increasing application of FPGAs in the military and aerospace industries in areas such as image processing, waveform generation and secure communication, which is further expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A field-programmable gate array, also called FPGA, is an integrated circuit which can be programmed later in the field after manufacturing as per the needed application or functionality. FPGAs are semiconductor devices that are built around a matrix of configurable logic blocks (CLBs) linked via reconfigurable interconnects. A hardware description language (HDL) equivalent to the one used with application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) is used to specify the FPGA setup. Circuit diagrams were previously used to define the structure, but this has become less common with the advent of electronic design automation methods. FGPAs are similar to programmable read-only memory (PROM) but have the distinct advantage of being able to be programmed and re-programed if there is a necessity for upgrading later on. The circuit need not be changed for this which helps reduce the cost for buying a new machine with the change in process. FPGAs are popular due to their higher speed, programmable functions, volume designs and lower complexity.

By architecture, the industry is categorised into:

• SRAM

• Anti-fuse

• Flash

• Others

By configuration, the industry is categorised into:

• Low-range FPGA

• Mid-range FPGA

• High-range FPGA

Based on application, the industry is categorised into:

• Telecommunication

• Consumer electronics

• Industrial

• Aerospace and Defence

• Automotive

• Others

By region, the industry is categorised into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Field programmable gate arrays are flexible, involve reduced development time and require low non-recurrent engineering cost. These factors contribute to the rising demand of the FGPA globally, due to their potential for cost reduction and application in areas of security. In recent years, the static random-access memory (SRAM) segment has been the most profitable, owing to its re-programmability, high integration, high performance, and greater versatility. SRAM-based field programmable gate arrays are hugely popular in the military and aerospace, telecommunications, and wireless networks, further propelling the market for FPGAs forward.

The field programmable gate arrays industry is being fueled by the growth of the artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies, in addition to the increasing demand for high performance computing across the world. Due to its capability of being able to be programmed and re-programmed to meet the desired function and application requirements, it is more adaptable than other competing technologies, such as application-specific standard products and complex programmable logic devices (CLPDs). FPGA devices have gained increasing popularity in AI workstations and high-performance computing (HPC) due to their high performance, cost, and energy efficiency. The FPGA market is also seeing significant growth due to the rise in network traffic and need for high data processing across data centers. Thus, the increased investments by data center operators for construction of new facilities is expected to provide further opportunities for FPGAs industry players in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Xilinx, Inc., QuickLogic Corporation, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Efinix Inc, Intel Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

