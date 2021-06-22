El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de Superfruta, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026”, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la fuente, el tipo de fruta, el canal de distribución, la aplicación, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Superfruit Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on source, fruit type, distribution channel, application, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-superfruta/solicitar-una-muestra

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The superfruit market is growing in Latin America due to the rising consumer preference for functional foods and beverages. Since superfruits are consumed both as raw and in beverages like fortified water, flavoured drinks, and juices worldwide, Latin America registers massive amounts of their production.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-superfruta

Moreover, people are becoming increasingly aware of the need to consume a healthy diet and maintain a fit lifestyle. This propels them to incorporate fruits rich in antioxidants into their regular diets, thereby driving the demand for superfruits. Additionally, the rising incidence of chronic diseases and other health problems also leads to the consumption of superfruits due to the numerous health benefits they offer. Furthermore, with increasing disposable incomes and rising living standards, people are willing to spend more on such food products to stay fit and healthy, thereby aiding the growth of the superfruits industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Superfruits are nutrient-rich fruits which offer remarkable health benefits and are considered highly beneficial for maintaining good health and well-being. They contain a lot of antioxidants, significant amounts of dietary fibre, vitamin C and other essential nutrients.

By source, the market is bifurcated into:

Organic

Conventional

Based on fruit type, the market is divided into:

Acai Berries

Camu Camu

Lucuma

Soursop

Blueberries

Acerola

Maqui Berry

Avocados

Apples

Bananas

Citrus Fruits

Grapefruit

Dragon Fruit

Plums

Pomegranate

Pineapple

Tomato

Watermelon

Others

Based on distribution channel, the report fragments the industry into:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Others



Based on application, the market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Feed

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Market Trends

One of the trends being witnessed is the growing demand for processed superfruits in the personal care industry. The food processing industry is also witnessing a high demand for packaged foods that employ superfruits as one of the main ingredients. Moreover, the various uses of superfruits in functional food and beverages, dietary food, baked goods, sports drinks, smoothies, flavoured drinks, and natural food colouring further fuel the industry’s growth. In addition, growing health awareness, increasing disposable incomes and demand for plant-based products also contribute to the development of the superfruits market. Furthermore, the advancements in food processing technology and expanding applications of superfruits will propel the market forward during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major global players in the market are:

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Chiquita Brands International Sàrl

Domex Superfresh Growers

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Dole Food Company Inc

Naturipe Farms, LLC

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

Related Reports

Mercado Latinoamericano de Barras de Cereal – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-barras-de-cereal

Mercado Latinoamericano de Té – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-te

Mercado Latinoamericano de Té de Kombucha – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-te-de-kombucha

Mercado Latinoamericano del Vinagre – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-del-vinagre

Mercado Latinoamericano de Aceite de Orégano – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-aceite-de-oregano

About Us:

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Informes De Expertos

Contact Person: Chris Smiths, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1 (818) 319-4060

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/

We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.