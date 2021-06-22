The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Alumina Trihydrate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global alumina trihydrate market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020 ): USD 1.3 billion

USD 1.3 billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026 ): 5%

The market for alumina trihydrate has seen substantial growth due to factors such as the versatility and application flexibility of alumina trihydrate. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the alumina trihydrate market. Alumina trihydrate is primarily converted into alumina, an aluminium oxide used in the production of aluminium metal. Because of its excellent properties, aluminium metal is in high demand in items such as containers, foils, and airplane components, among others. Aluminum trihydrate, the originator of the metal, is in high demand due to the increase in demand for aluminium. Alumina trihydrate’s ability to act as a fire retardant and smoke suppressant also adds to its appeal in several industries. It is used as a fire retardant because it releases water molecules at a temperature of 220 degrees Celsius, which draws heat away from the blaze. Its properties, such as high brightness, water insolubility, and low oil absorption, are used in coatings, inks, adhesives, and sealants, driving up demand. Alumina trihydrate can also be taken as an antacid to help balance the pH in the stomach. Many inorganic chemicals, such as non-ferric alum, poly aluminium chloride, aluminium fluoride, and others, are made possible by it. Alumina trihydrate’s versatile properties are expected to boost demand in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The hydrated oxide of aluminium is alumina trihydrate, also known as aluminium hydroxide. It is a transparent white powder with an average particle size of 80-100 microns. The Bayer process is used to extract alumina trihydrate from bauxite ore. The Bayer process involves dissolving bauxite, an aluminium ore, in sodium hydroxide at high temperatures, and then separating alumina trihydrate from the solids that remain after the heating process.

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

Ground

Dry

Wet

Precipitate

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Flame Retardant

Filler

Antacid

Smoke Suppressant

Others

Based on the end use, the industry is divided into:

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Geographically, Asia Pacific significantly supports the global market growth. Alumina trihydrate demand is soaring in Asian countries, especially China, due to increased infrastructure and automobile demand. Alumina trihydrate is used to protect against fires and other unpredictable events. It is used in electric wire insulation in buildings and as an efficient coating in cars because it is flame retardant. Since circuit boards are potential sources of fire, it is important to insulate wires and cables with a flame retardant. Furthermore, government legislation relating to fire safety in North America and Europe would increase demand for it. Since alumina trihydrate is a halogen-free flame retardant, it will continue to grow in popularity as an environmentally friendly alternative.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Alcoa Corporation, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., J.M. Huber Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Nabaltec AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

