The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Air Purifier Market, assessing the market based on its segments like mounting type, technology, application, and major regions.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 11.2 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

As public awareness of growing pollution levels grows, so does the demand for air purifiers that can remove hazardous allergens from the air and prevent ailments like asthma. Furthermore, by removing the majority of airborne debris and pollutants, air purifiers can enhance sleep quality and extend life expectancy; as a result, they are becoming more popular in indoor settings, fueling market expansion. Furthermore, air purifiers can reduce dangerous pollutants such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen monoxide, and carbon monoxide, which are widespread in high-traffic regions and raise the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, boosting the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

An air purifier is a device that filters home or industrial air and removes polluting particles such as dust and pollen. It is utilized to cleanse and improve air quality while minimizing the spread of dangerous substances. Air purifiers protect people against a variety of health problems caused by pollution, such as neurological and respiratory difficulties.

Based on the mounting type, the market is divided into:

Fixed

Portable

The major technologies of air purifiers are:

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its applications into:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Market Trends

The rising frequency of airborne diseases, combined with rising levels of air pollution in the United States, is expected to boost market growth throughout the forecast period. Because it is the most effective technology for trapping dangerous airborne particles, the HEPA technology category is likely to dominate the US market over the forecast period. Several governments are focused on managing air pollution by enacting a slew of new rules and standards for indoor air quality, which is expected to propel the market forward over the forecast period. Moreover, air pollution control efforts carried out by governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) around the world are likely to promote market growth throughout the forecast period. To combat the spread of COVID-19, governments in several nations have implemented lockdown measures. As a result, the need for air purifiers has increased as a result of stay-at-home and work-from-home policies. Furthermore, as individuals hunt for ways to limit the spread of the coronavirus, air filters are in great demand from hospitals, universities, and government agencies. Changing lifestyle preferences, decreasing indoor air quality, rising health concerns, and more consumer knowledge of the benefits associated with air purifiers are all expected to drive the market in the future years. The high cost of adoption and maintenance of air purifiers, on the other hand, is projected to limit their use.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Honeywell International, Inc., Camfil AB, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Sharp Electronics Corporation, LG Corporation, Blue Star Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

