The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Corn Fibre Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global corn fibre market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, application, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026 ): 6%

• Forecast Market Size (2026 ): USD 1.14 billion

The market for corn fibre has seen substantial growth due to factors such as the changing consumer views on nutrition and increasing demand for high-quality ingredients. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the corn fibre. Corn fibre industry is expected to benefit from a trend towards healthier eating habits and increased disposable income, as well as the product’s widespread availability. Corn fibre has also been associated to a lower risk of heart disease and several cancers, as well as preserving intestinal health, boosting bone mineralisation, and improving calcium absorption in the body. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using soluble corn fibre, boosting the corn fibre sector. Food processing companies also employ soluble corn fibre. Corn fibre products are chosen for animal nutrition because they are high in carbs and proteins. The maize fibre industry is benefiting from increased demand for corn fibre from the food and beverage industries.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Corn starch is enzyme hydrolyzed to generate corn fibre, which is a carbohydrate. It can be found in a variety of beverages, prepared dishes, baked items, fruit beverages, and dairy items. These fibres are typically used to increase fibre content without losing texture or flavour. Corn fibres are also becoming more popular in textile applications because they are eco friendly, provide great comfort, and are stain and heat resistant. It’s also utilised in cosmetics and animal feeding.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corn-fibre-market

Based on the form, the industry is divided into:

• Liquid

• Powder

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal Nutrition

• Textile

• Personal and Cosmetics

• Others

The regional markets for corn fibre include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, North America has traditionally been a prominent market for corn fibre and is projected to continue to be so throughout the forecast period. Well-established textile and pharmaceutical sectors are driving market growth in the region. Corn fibre has a natural feel and can be produced into yarn, fabric, knitting, multifilament, or single filament. It is best suited for clothing and may be produced into a yarn, fabric, knitting, multifilament, or single filament. It is also often employed in the pharmaceutical business to give products more nutritional value. Rising living standards and shifting consumer attitudes on nutrition are two main factors driving market expansion in the region. Furthermore, industry players are spending in R&D to expand their client base, acquire brand awareness, and diversify their product line, all of which is likely to support regional industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle Pic, HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

