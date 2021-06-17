The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

The market for hydrazine hydrate is being aided by its increasing use in water treatment. It is used to prevent corrosion of boiler tubes and increase the temperature and pH of water. It is also used as an alternative to sulphides in oxygen scavenger. Such extensive uses of hydrazine hydrate are positively impacting the market growth. The rapid industrialisation and surging manufacturing activities in the Asia Pacific region are expected to propel the market growth. The market in North America is growing rapidly due to the rising demand for water treatment and the surging use of hydrazine hydrate in the pharmaceutical industry, therefore contributing significantly to the overall industry growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Hydrazine hydrate is a colourless liquid that is formed by the reaction between sodium hypochlorite and ammonia. It has a similar odour to ammonia and is widely used in deoxygenation of boiler water and preparation of chemical blowing agents, among others. Additionally, it is a reducing agent for metals and halogens.

The major applications of hydrazine hydrate are as follows:

Polymerisation and Blowing Agents

Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The regional markets of hydrazine hydrate are as follows:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Market Trends

The market for hydrazine hydrate market is expected to grow robustly due to the escalating end uses of hydrazine hydrate in various major industries. The additional properties of hydrazine hydrate such as cost-effectiveness, high productivity, and consumption of less energy are anticipated to propel the market growth. As hydrazine hydrate is crucial for the development of polymers, the rising use of the latter in various industries such as packaging, automotive, construction, and medical, among others, is providing further impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the surge of the global population and rising food scarcity is increasing the demand for high yield agriculture, hence invigorating the use of crop protection agents such as fungicides and pesticides which uses hydrazine hydrate in the manufacture. This is expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Arkema Group, Lonza Group Ltd, Lanxess AG, Koc Co., Ltd, and Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

