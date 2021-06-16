The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘United States Vinegar Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the United States vinegar market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, product, sector, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): 698 KMT (In terms of Volume)

There has been a huge increase in the market for ready-to-eat meals and products for the majority of citizens in the United States due to drivers such as hectic schedules, altering dietary trends, and rising disposable earnings levels. Because vinegar is used to maintain some items nutritious and healthy for longer periods of time, this trend is fueling demand increase. Vinegar possesses anti-glycaemic qualities that help to keep blood sugar levels in check. Vinegar includes chlorogenic acid, a substance that helps to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Various vinegar benefits help enhance the vinegar sector in the United States.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Vinegar is a sour sauce prepared by fermenting dilute alcoholic liquids like wine, cider, or beer, and is used as a condiment or for pickling.

The market, on the basis of type, can be divided into:

• Organic and Non-GMO

• Conventional

Based on product, market can be classified into:

• Balsamic Vinegar

• Red Wine Vinegar

• Cider Vinegar

• Rice Vinegar

• White Vinegar

• Others

The market on the basis of sector can be segmented into:

• Institutional

• Retail

It is further segmented by type into supermarket and hypermarket, convenience stores, speciality stores, and online, among others.

The regions for United States vinegar market include:

• New England

• Mideast

• Great Lakes

• Plains

• Southeast

• Southwest

• Rocky Mountain

• Far West

Market Trends

Increasing demand for food products such as salads, sandwiches, and others, as well as a rising interest in robust flavours and gourmet cookery, are some of the major drivers driving the market’s expansion throughout the forecast period. Vinegar is a versatile ingredient with a wide range of applications. Demand is being driven by its multifunctional qualities and accompanying health benefits. Its numerous applications as a source of vitamin B-1, riboflavin, and mineral salts are gaining appeal among consumers. As a result of urbanisation and materialism, people’s lifestyles and eating habits have changed tremendously. Vinegar is frequently utilised in the food and beverage sector. Vinegar is used in a range of areas, including healthcare, cleaning, and agriculture. Herbicides with a 20% acetic acid vinegar content can be utilised. In the house, white vinegar is frequently used as a cleaning agent. Vinegar can be used to polish copper, brass, bronze, and silver. For removing epoxy resin and gum off sticker-style price tags, vinegar is an excellent solvent.

Vinegar is reputed to be an effective drain cleaning. As a result of the health benefits connected with vinegar, demand will rise. Acetic acid, found in vinegar, helps fat loss. It helps the body’s metabolism and decreases hunger. It also helps with the absorption of important minerals found in diet. Because vinegar is high in antioxidants, it can aid in the development of a healthy immune system. The vinegar industry in the United States is driven by several factors.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company, Mizkan America, Inc., Kraft-Heinz, Inc, National Vinegar Company, Old Dutch Mustard Company, Reinhart Foods Ltd., SSS Ingredients, LLC, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

