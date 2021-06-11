The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Scanning Electron Microscope Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global scanning electron microscope market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, technology, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The rising prevalence of numerous chronic diseases would increase the need for advanced research and development. As a result of the increased demand for R&D and financing, infrastructure in healthcare and other industries is improving. As a result, the scanning electron microscope market will be driven by an increase in the number of laboratories in academic institutes and industries such as semiconductors and material sciences, among others. Increased use of SEM to research surface morphology and properties such as topography, fractography, and chemical analysis, among other things, will drive significant market development.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) create images by scanning a focused beam of electrons across a surface. These electrons communicate with the sample to create a variety of signals that can be used to learn about the topography and composition of the surface. The scanning electron microscope business in Europe would be a lucrative revenue generator.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Tabletop/Benchtop

Conventional

Based on technology, the industry is divided into:

Conventional or high Vacuum SEM

Variable pressure or Low Vacuum SEM

Cryo-SEM

Environmental SEM

E-beam lithography

Others

Scanning electron microscope finds its end-uses in the following sectors:

Academics

Life Sciences

Material Sciences

Semiconductor Research

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Scanning electron microscopes are in high demand for characterising nanomaterials at the atomic scale in many R&D operations, medical devices, and industry verticals. The scanning electron microscope market is also witnessing strong growth, which increases its demand even further. Scanning electron microscopes have been used by scientists and researchers all over the world to study topography, structure, and naturally occurring materials. This scanning electronic microscopic method has found widespread use in a variety of industries, including medical instruments, food processing, standardised manufacturing, and microelectronics. The scanning electron microscope is a large-scale instrument that needs large initial investment. There is a chance of magnetic, vibrational, and electrical interference, which may stymie market development. Nonetheless, in the coming years, the automated scanning microscope will emerge as the most promising solution for improving research findings. The scanning electron microscope market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, with huge potential. The growth of the scanning electron microscope market can be attributed to an increase in its use in research and development activities in these regions to advance scientific studies and contribute to the growth and advancement of medical devices, science, and technology.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are JEOL Ltd, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

