The new report by Expert Market Research titled, Global Orthopaedic Digit Implants Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global orthopaedic digit implants market , assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.2%

Orthopaedic robotic implants are biocompatible, made of materials such as stainless steel or titanium, and have a plastic covering that acts as artificial cartilage. Technical advancements such as patient-specific implants (PSI) technology, which aims to improve patient outcomes, decrease surgical time, and lower overall procedure cost, are expected to drive the orthopedic digit implants industry forward. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures will drive growth in the orthopedic digit implants. The North American orthopedic digit implants market will expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to an aging population that is more susceptible to degenerative joint diseases. The Asia Pacific orthopaedic digit implants industry will grow due to an increase in the number of road accidents and bone injuries. Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending and well-established healthcare infrastructure should favor regional development.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

An orthopaedic digit implant is a surgical device used in small joint segments to replace a broken bone or missing joint, such as fingertips, toes, ankles, elbows, and knees.

The market can be divided into the following types:

Metacarpal Joint Implants

Metatarsal Joint Implants

Hemi Phalangeal Implants

Scaphoid Bone Implants

Toe Intramedullary Implants

On the basis of the end-uses, the market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialty Orthopaedic Clinics

The leading regional markets for Orthopaedic Digit Implants are:

North America

Latin Americas

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis has increased. With growing knowledge of health among older consumers, more active lifestyles worldwide, especially in developing countries, have resulted in increased stress and joint damage. These factors have influenced the market for various orthopaedic implants. Nonetheless, strict regulatory approval processes and restricted medical coverage can hinder the implementation of orthopaedic digit implants. As a result, hypersensitivity, implant dislocation, postoperative infections, and toxicity are critical issues for patients that can be avoided. Despite these facts, the business players concentrating on emerging markets to gain more market share will fuel regional growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Teijin Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merete Medical GmbH, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

