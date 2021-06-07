The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Organic Spices Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global organic spices market , assessing the market based on its segments like product, forms, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 287 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 384 Million

The growing demand for natural and organic ingredients, which are seen as a healthier alternative to spices grown with chemical fertilisers, is driving the global organic spices market. Organic spices are manufactured without the use of pesticides, harmful chemicals, or any other fertiliser, as the name implies. They are widely used as flavouring agents, preservatives, colouring agents, and for their aromatic properties, all of which contribute to the market’s growth. These spices are widely used in Asian cuisines such as Thai, Indian, and other Asian cuisines. As a result of the growing popularity of such cuisines around the world, the organic spice market is also expanding.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Organic spices are grown without the use of pesticides, chemical fertilisers, or sewage slots, and are processed without the use of ionising radiation or nutritional additives.

Based on the product, the organic spices market can be divided into:

Turmeric

Clove

Ginger

Pepper

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Mustard Seeds

Others

The organic spices market can be broadly categorised based on its forms into:

Powder

Granular

Extract

Others

The global regions for the organic spices market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing involvement and expansion of global and local players in the organic spices market are driving the global market. The market is expected to expand further due to the rising demand for long-lasting, easy, and nutritious food items. In the forecast era, demand for nutritious and beneficial organic spices is expected to increase, assisting market growth. In the coming years, increasing understanding of the health benefits of certain spices, such as turmeric and ginger, is expected to drive the market forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Organic Spices Inc., UK Blending Ltd, The Watkins Co., Daarnhouwer And Co, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL), Husarich Gmbh, Ramón Sabater, S.A.U., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

