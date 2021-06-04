The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘‘Global Gaming Peripherals Market” Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global gaming peripherals market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, gaming device type, technology, distributional channel and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.85 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.5 billion

The global gaming peripherals market is being driven by an increasing number of gaming fans, as well as the rising popularity of e-sports tournaments. The success of e-sports and other games has also aided the industry, contributing to the introduction of specialised gaming keyboards and gamepads. Furthermore, the global gaming peripherals market is being fueled by a substantial increase in demand for immersive and realistic gaming experiences, which has generated a demand for high-quality gaming consoles and peripheral products. Aside from that, the PC gaming peripherals market is expanding rapidly, owing to the increasing number of emerging market players and the easy availability of products at low prices, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the enormous success of games like PUBG, Minecraft, Fortnite, and League of Legends is providing a positive impetus to the industry’s development.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Gaming peripherals are external devices that provide input and output to a laptop or personal computer (PC) in order to boost a user’s overall gaming experience.

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into:

Headsets

Keyboards

Joysticks

Mice

Gamepads

Others

Based on Gaming device, the market is categorised into:

PC (Desktop/Laptop)

Gaming Consoles

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

Wired

Wireless

Based on organisation size, the market is segmented into:

Online

Offline

The regional markets for gaming peripherals include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing popularity of interactive and realistic games is driving the global gaming peripherals market. As a result of the thriving gaming industry, the market is further expanding due to increasing demand for gaming peripherals such as headsets, joysticks, mice, keyboards, and gamepads. As a result, conventional board games have developed into video games that are more interactive. Aside from that, rising internet penetration across the world, combined with the advent of gaming PCs and laptops, is positively impacting the production and commercialization of these games.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Logitech Inc, Madcatz Global Limited, Corsair, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, Redragon India, Gamdias Technology Co. Ltd, SADES Technological Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

