The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Rose Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global rose oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 284 Million

USD 284 Million Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.9%

The global market for rose oil is being guided by increased consumer awareness of the benefits of natural products over artificial ones, as well as increased demand from the cosmetics and personal care industries. As a result of the increased demand for organic products in the cosmetics industry, organic rose oil is projected to rise at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Because of the product’s increased use in producing perfumes with a floral and fruity essence, the cosmetic and fragrance segment is a major application segment in the industry. Furthermore, in order to meet the market demand for organic goods, manufacturers are turning to rose oil to create high-quality products, boosting the segment’s growth and assisting the overall industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Rose oil is an essential oil extracted from the petals of various types of roses using steam distillation and other methods. This essential oil is made from fresh flowers and has a rich, sweet, deep, humid, and ethereal scent that is appropriate for all seasons and occasions. It is used in the production of cosmetics like perfumes and lotions, as well as a flavouring agent in foods like ice cream and beverages.

Based on product, the market can be divided into:

Organic

Conventional

Rose oil finds application in various industries, which are as follows:

Food and Beverage

and Cosmetics and Fragrances

and Fragrances Pharmaceuticals

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The rising demand for rose oil in the cosmetics industry for organic and herbal products, as well as its growing use as a flavouring agent, are driving the global market for rose oil. Rose oil is becoming more common in the cosmetics industry due to its high content of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, as well as its excellent emollient properties for moisturising dry skin. Rose oil is used as a flavouring agent in the food and beverage industry to give a touch of rose flavour to items such as soft drinks, preserves, and ice creams, among others, which is helping the industry expand globally.

The industry is expanding due to increasing disposable incomes and a growing customer emphasis on health and grooming. The booming cosmetics industry is boosting the industry’s growth, as numerous luxury brands incorporate rose oil into their product lines to attract customers. Furthermore, as rose oil is mostly used to manufacture perfumes with excellent aromatic qualities, the growth of the fragrance market will help the growth of the global rose oil industry. The growing popularity of aromatic room freshening products such as candles, sticks, and gels in homes and offices is fueling the product’s development.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ernesto Ventos SA, Alteya Organics, LLC, Firmenich International SA, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

