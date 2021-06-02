The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Fire Truck’ Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Fire Truck market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

A fire truck is a vehicle that is primarily used for firefighting operations. Infrastructural advancements in both developed and developing countries have prompted administrative and regulatory authorities to enact stringent norms and rules to reduce infrastructure damage and premature mortality. As a result, the strict regulations enforced by government agencies to prevent and respond to fire fatalities are likely to increase fire truck sales during the projection period significantly. North America is predicted to develop rapidly throughout the projected period due to many fires in countries such as Canada and the United States. Developing markets such as the Asia Pacific are likely to emerge quickly and contribute significant revenues to the worldwide market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Fire trucks are specialized vehicles that are outfitted with a range of rescue and firefighting equipment and assemblies, such as fire extinguishers, long hoses that can connect to fire hydrants, and ladders, among other things.

The market can be divided into the following segments on the basis of type:

Rescue Trucks

Tanker

Pumper

Multi-Tasking Trucks

Others

The market can be divided based on application into:

Residential and Commercial

and Enterprises and Airport

Military

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The market for fire trucks is expanding due to the acceptance of new and advanced technology, product innovation, and the use of advanced digital tools and current electronics, all of which will help to improve the efficiency, quality, and capabilities of the fire truck. To enhance their competencies and revenues, market leaders are promoting strategic collaborations with other industry players. The growing availability of local budgets from governments, which supports the expansion of fire and safety departments, is also fueling the rise of the fire truck industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Oshkosh Corporation, Albert Ziegler GmbH, W.S. Darley & Co, Rosenbauer International AG, Gimaex, and The Desautel Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

