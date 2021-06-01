El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “El Mercado Latinoamericano de Cuero de Poliuretano, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026”, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la aplicación, el canal de ventas, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado general. Además, el estudio evalúa la dinámica del mercado, analizando los indicadores clave de demanda y precios, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos SWOT y Porter de las cinco Fuerzas.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin American Polyurethane Leather Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market for polyurethane leather in Latin America, assessing the market based on the application, sales channel, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The market has been registering considerable growth due to rising synthetic alternatives and the growing application in the footwear industry in the region. However, Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the sales of footwear as, with the impositions of restrictions, the non-essential retail outlets were closed due to the lockdown. However, recovery is expected in the forecast period owing to the gradual lifting of these restrictions.

Moreover, the rising living standards of people and the increasing disposable incomes are factors contributing to an increased desire to buy bags, purses, wallets, clothes, and other luxury goods. This, in turn, is aiding the polyurethane leather market in Latin America.

Furthermore, the emission of dioxins is also being regulated by the government as it demonstrates adverse effects on human health, including cancer, diabetes, infertility, miscarriage, skin diseases, etc. This is increasing the demand for polyurethane leather as it acts as an environment-friendly substitute to polyvinyl chloride since it does not emit dioxins. Such regulations are therefore, fuelling the growth of polyurethane market in this region.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Polyurethane Leather (PU Leather) is an artificial/synthetic leather made from thermoplastic polymer. Unlike real leather, which is obtained from the skin of animals, polyurethane leather is considered an imitation of genuine leather without involving animal skin. In comparison, polyurethane leather is cheaper, lighter, more durable, waterproof, and resistant to sunlight. However, it is not as breathable as real leather.

By application, the market is divided into:

Footwear

Furnishing

Automotive

Clothing

Bags and Wallets

Sports

Electronics

Others

Based on sales channel, the market is divided into:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftersales

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Market Trends

The growth of the automotive industry provides significant impetus to the demand for polyurethane leather as it finds various applications in this segment. It is used for a wide range of seating, door, console and other interior surface applications. The cost-effectiveness of polyurethane leather is increasing its employability in the automotive industry, which in turn, is fuelling the market growth.

Moreover, people are becoming aware of animal rights and are increasingly inclined to use products that do not involve animal cruelty. In such a scenario, polyurethane leather acts as an ethical substitute for pure leather, and in fact, 100% PU is considered vegan. Other properties of PU leather, such as high tensile strength, ability to blend into different colors, low water-absorbing quality, etc., add to its popularity and drive the market growth.

Furthermore, the demand for PU leather is rising as the segments for automotive, footwear, clothing and bags and wallets are witnessing a growing demand for products with premium appearance and smooth texture. This, in turn, is also aiding the industry growth in this region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Stahl Holdings B.V.

Ocean Plastic Co., Ltd.

DOW chemical Company

BZ Leather Company

DAEWON Chemical

Others

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

