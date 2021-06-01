The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Avocado Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global avocado oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like by product type, application, consumer channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 495 Million

USD 495 Million Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

9% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 734 Million

Increasing customer knowledge of the health advantages of avocado oil, as well as shifting consumer preferences for oil with low fat and cholesterol, are propelling the global avocado oil market forward. The growing popularity of plant-based personal care and beauty products is expected to fuel the avocado oil industry. Furthermore, various uses of avocado oil in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, as well as the food industry, are propelling the global avocado oil market forward.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Avocado oil is a type of edible oil extracted from the avocado fruit. It is used as a food oil in a variety of dishes, including salad dressing, baking pieces, sweet and savoury snacks, and frozen desserts. Avocado oil is used in personal care products and cosmetics because it is regenerative and moisturising. Avocado oil is high in antioxidants and contains oleic acid, a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid, and lutein.

Based on product type, the industry can be categorised as follows:

Extra Virgin Oil

Refined Oil

Blends

Others

Avocado oil finds wide application in the following sectors:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The distribution channels of the product can be divided into business to business and business to consumer.

Business to consumer channel can be further segmented into:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Food manufacturing plants use avocado oil as an ingredient in many processed food products. During the forecast period, the avocado oil market is projected to rise due to increased consumption of processed food and beverage products.

During the forecast timeframe, Europe is projected to have the highest CAGR in the avocado oil sector. Consumers’ eating preferences are changing throughout the region, resulting in increased demand for blended and refined foods, which is fueling the development of the avocado oil sector. Consumers’ growing understanding of the health benefits of avocado oil is propelling regional development even further.

Alternatives to avocado oil, on the other hand, could stifle demand growth during the forecast era. Chia seed oil, olive oil, hemp oil, and other natural oils derived from healthy sources compete with avocado oil. These oils each have their own set of advantages. This is expected to pose a threat to the avocado oil industry during the forecast era, as customers have a variety of alternatives readily available in the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Olivado Group, Grupo Industrial Batellero, The Village Press, Spectrum Organics, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

