The global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market covered in Chapter 4:

Xinxiang Tianli Energy Material

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ningbo Jinhe New Material

CITIC GUOAN Mengguli(MGL) Power Science & Technology

Hunan Reshine New Material

Long Power Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Tianjiao Technology

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd

Pulead Technology Industry

Henan Kelong New Energy

Santoku Corporation

Xi’An Wuhua New Energy Technology

Tianjin B&M Science and Technology Joint-Stock

Hunan Shanshan Advanced Materials

Nichia Corporation

Hunan Changyuan Lico

NEI Corporation

FUJITSU

Beijing Easpring Material Technology

Targray Technology International Inc.

JFE Chemical Corporation

Qingdao Qianyun High-Tech New Material

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cobalt

Manganese

Phosphate

Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM OR NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Power Tools

Medical Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Cobalt

1.5.3 Manganese

1.5.4 Phosphate

1.5.5 Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM OR NMC)

1.5.6 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Power Tools

1.6.3 Medical Equipment

1.6.4 Consumer Electronics Products

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

….continued

