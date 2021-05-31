The global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market covered in Chapter 4:
Xinxiang Tianli Energy Material
BASF SE
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Ningbo Jinhe New Material
CITIC GUOAN Mengguli(MGL) Power Science & Technology
Hunan Reshine New Material
Long Power Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd
Shenzhen Tianjiao Technology
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd
Pulead Technology Industry
Henan Kelong New Energy
Santoku Corporation
Xi’An Wuhua New Energy Technology
Tianjin B&M Science and Technology Joint-Stock
Hunan Shanshan Advanced Materials
Nichia Corporation
Hunan Changyuan Lico
NEI Corporation
FUJITSU
Beijing Easpring Material Technology
Targray Technology International Inc.
JFE Chemical Corporation
Qingdao Qianyun High-Tech New Material
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Cobalt
Manganese
Phosphate
Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM OR NMC)
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Power Tools
Medical Equipment
Consumer Electronics Products
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Cobalt
1.5.3 Manganese
1.5.4 Phosphate
1.5.5 Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM OR NMC)
1.5.6 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Power Tools
1.6.3 Medical Equipment
1.6.4 Consumer Electronics Products
1.6.5 Others
1.7 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
….continued
