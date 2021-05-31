The global Biopolymers/Bioplastics market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Biopolymers/Bioplastics market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Biopolymers/Bioplastics industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Biopolymers/Bioplastics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Biopolymers/Bioplastics market covered in Chapter 4:

Novamont

NatureWorks

FKuR

BASF

DuPont

Biome Bioplastics

PSM

Braskem

PolyOne

Biomer

Trellis Bioplastics

Metabolix

Arkema

Myriant

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

Kingfa

Corbion

MHG

Grabio

Mitsubishi

Cardia Bioplastics

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biopolymers/Bioplastics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Bio-PE

PHA

Bio-PET

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biopolymers/Bioplastics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Bottles manufacturing

Automotive Industry

Packing Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Bio-PE

1.5.3 PHA

1.5.4 Bio-PET

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Bottles manufacturing

1.6.3 Automotive Industry

1.6.4 Packing Industry

1.7 Biopolymers/Bioplastics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biopolymers/Bioplastics Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Biopolymers/Bioplastics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Biopolymers/Bioplastics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biopolymers/Bioplastics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Biopolymers/Bioplastics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Biopolymers/Bioplastics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

….continued

