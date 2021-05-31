The global Acrylic Yarn Line market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Acrylic Yarn Line market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Acrylic Yarn Line industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Acrylic Yarn Line Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Acrylic Yarn Line market covered in Chapter 4:

Hanil Synthetic Fiber

Sharman Woollen Mills

Nan Yang Textile Group

KANGWAL GROUP

Sutlej Textiles and Industries

Gürteks Group

Shepherd Industries Ltd.

THAI INDUSTRIES DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD

PT. APAC INTI CORPORA

RST Group

TORAY

National Spinning

Monaco Manufacturing

T. K. Group of Industries

Panasia Group

Ring Shine Textiles Ltd.

PT ACTEM

Norban Group

National Spinning Company

PT. Bitratex Industries

Supreme Tex Mart

Ganga Acrowools

Taekwang

Hengfeng Group

R.N.Spinning Mills Limited

PT. Tyfountex Indonesia

Indorama

Alltex Exim

Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd

Garg Acrylics Limited

Tamishna Dyeing Industries Ltd.

Lida Modern Textile

P.T.KAHATEX

PT Sunrise Bumi Textiles

Aditya Birla Yarn

FORTEX

Chenab Textile Mills

Vonex

Zhangjiagang Huaying International

Sanganeriya Spinning Mills

PT EXCELLENCE QUALITIES YARN

MEI SHENG TEXTILES VIETNAM CO., LTD

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Acrylic Yarn Line market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

White (100%) Acrylic Yarn

Colored (100%) Acrylic Yarn

Colored Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn

Colored Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Acrylic Yarn Line market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Apparel

Household furnishing

Industrial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Yarn Line Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 White (100%) Acrylic Yarn

1.5.3 Colored (100%) Acrylic Yarn

1.5.4 Colored (100%) Acrylic Yarn

1.5.5 Colored Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Acrylic Yarn Line Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Apparel

1.6.3 Household furnishing

1.6.4 Industrial

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Acrylic Yarn Line Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Acrylic Yarn Line Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Acrylic Yarn Line Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Acrylic Yarn Line Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Acrylic Yarn Line

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Acrylic Yarn Line

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Acrylic Yarn Line Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

….continued

