The global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Waterborne Epoxy Resin Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Waterborne Epoxy Resin market covered in Chapter 4:

DOW Chemical Company

Hexion

Incorez

Allnex

Olin

NAN YA Plastics Industrial

Reichhold Industries

Huntsman

Brenntag Specialties

Air Products and Chemicals

Reichhold

Aditya Birla Chemicals

KUKDO Chemical

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Waterborne Epoxy Resin market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

High-Molecular Weight

Low-Molecular Weight

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Waterborne Epoxy Resin market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Coatings

Composites

Adhesives

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 High-Molecular Weight

1.5.3 Low-Molecular Weight

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Coatings

1.6.3 Composites

1.6.4 Adhesives

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waterborne Epoxy Resin Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waterborne Epoxy Resin

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Waterborne Epoxy Resin

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Waterborne Epoxy Resin Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 DOW Chemical Company

4.1.1 DOW Chemical Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 DOW Chemical Company Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 DOW Chemical Company Business Overview

4.2 Hexion

4.2.1 Hexion Basic Information

4.2.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Hexion Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Hexion Business Overview

4.3 Incorez

4.3.1 Incorez Basic Information

4.3.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Incorez Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Incorez Business Overview

4.4 Allnex

4.4.1 Allnex Basic Information

4.4.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Allnex Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Allnex Business Overview

4.5 Olin

4.5.1 Olin Basic Information

4.5.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Olin Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Olin Business Overview

4.6 NAN YA Plastics Industrial

4.6.1 NAN YA Plastics Industrial Basic Information

4.6.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 NAN YA Plastics Industrial Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 NAN YA Plastics Industrial Business Overview

4.7 Reichhold Industries

4.7.1 Reichhold Industries Basic Information

4.7.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Reichhold Industries Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Reichhold Industries Business Overview

4.8 Huntsman

4.8.1 Huntsman Basic Information

4.8.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Huntsman Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Huntsman Business Overview

4.9 Brenntag Specialties

4.9.1 Brenntag Specialties Basic Information

4.9.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Brenntag Specialties Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Brenntag Specialties Business Overview

4.10 Air Products and Chemicals

4.10.1 Air Products and Chemicals Basic Information

4.10.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Air Products and Chemicals Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Air Products and Chemicals Business Overview

4.11 Reichhold

4.11.1 Reichhold Basic Information

4.11.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Reichhold Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Reichhold Business Overview

4.12 Aditya Birla Chemicals

4.12.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Basic Information

4.12.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Business Overview

4.13 KUKDO Chemical

4.13.1 KUKDO Chemical Basic Information

4.13.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 KUKDO Chemical Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 KUKDO Chemical Business Overview

5 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 High-Molecular Weight Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Low-Molecular Weight Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Coatings Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Composites Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure High-Molecular Weight Features

Figure Low-Molecular Weight Features

Table Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Coatings Description

Figure Composites Description

Figure Adhesives Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waterborne Epoxy Resin Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Waterborne Epoxy Resin

Figure Production Process of Waterborne Epoxy Resin

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waterborne Epoxy Resin

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table DOW Chemical Company Profile

Table DOW Chemical Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Hexion Profile

Table Hexion Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Incorez Profile

Table Incorez Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Allnex Profile

Table Allnex Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Olin Profile

Table Olin Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table NAN YA Plastics Industrial Profile

Table NAN YA Plastics Industrial Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Reichhold Industries Profile

Table Reichhold Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Huntsman Profile

Table Huntsman Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Brenntag Specialties Profile

Table Brenntag Specialties Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Table Air Products and Chemicals Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Reichhold Profile

Table Reichhold Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Aditya Birla Chemicals Profile

Table Aditya Birla Chemicals Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table KUKDO Chemical Profile

Table KUKDO Chemical Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure United States Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue ($) Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Waterborne Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

