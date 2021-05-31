Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Waterborne Adhesives Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Waterborne Adhesives market covered in Chapter 4:
Corning
Jowat AG
Evans Adhesive
Alfa International
Royal Adhesives and Sealants
Arkema
Hexion
3M
Sika AG
H.B. Fuller
Ashland
Franklin International
Dow Chemical
ITW Performance Polymers
Benson Polymers
Mactac
Huntsman
Henkel AG
Collano Adhesives
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Waterborne Adhesives market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Starch/Dextrin Adhesives
Protein/Casein Adhesives
Vinyl Acetate Adhesives
Rubber Latex Adhesives
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Waterborne Adhesives market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Packaging
Building and Construction
Automotive
Wood & Furniture
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Starch/Dextrin Adhesives
1.5.3 Protein/Casein Adhesives
1.5.4 Vinyl Acetate Adhesives
1.5.5 Rubber Latex Adhesives
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Packaging
1.6.3 Building and Construction
1.6.4 Automotive
1.6.5 Wood & Furniture
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Waterborne Adhesives Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waterborne Adhesives Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Waterborne Adhesives Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Waterborne Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waterborne Adhesives
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Waterborne Adhesives
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Waterborne Adhesives Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Corning
4.1.1 Corning Basic Information
4.1.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Corning Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Corning Business Overview
4.2 Jowat AG
4.2.1 Jowat AG Basic Information
4.2.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Jowat AG Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Jowat AG Business Overview
4.3 Evans Adhesive
4.3.1 Evans Adhesive Basic Information
4.3.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Evans Adhesive Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Evans Adhesive Business Overview
4.4 Alfa International
4.4.1 Alfa International Basic Information
4.4.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Alfa International Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Alfa International Business Overview
4.5 Royal Adhesives and Sealants
4.5.1 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Basic Information
4.5.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Royal Adhesives and Sealants Business Overview
4.6 Arkema
4.6.1 Arkema Basic Information
4.6.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Arkema Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Arkema Business Overview
4.7 Hexion
4.7.1 Hexion Basic Information
4.7.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Hexion Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Hexion Business Overview
4.8 3M
4.8.1 3M Basic Information
4.8.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 3M Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 3M Business Overview
4.9 Sika AG
4.9.1 Sika AG Basic Information
4.9.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Sika AG Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Sika AG Business Overview
4.10 H.B. Fuller
4.10.1 H.B. Fuller Basic Information
4.10.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 H.B. Fuller Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 H.B. Fuller Business Overview
4.11 Ashland
4.11.1 Ashland Basic Information
4.11.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Ashland Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Ashland Business Overview
4.12 Franklin International
4.12.1 Franklin International Basic Information
4.12.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 Franklin International Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 Franklin International Business Overview
4.13 Dow Chemical
4.13.1 Dow Chemical Basic Information
4.13.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.13.3 Dow Chemical Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.13.4 Dow Chemical Business Overview
4.14 ITW Performance Polymers
4.14.1 ITW Performance Polymers Basic Information
4.14.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.14.3 ITW Performance Polymers Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.14.4 ITW Performance Polymers Business Overview
4.15 Benson Polymers
4.15.1 Benson Polymers Basic Information
4.15.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.15.3 Benson Polymers Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.15.4 Benson Polymers Business Overview
4.16 Mactac
4.16.1 Mactac Basic Information
4.16.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.16.3 Mactac Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.16.4 Mactac Business Overview
4.17 Huntsman
4.17.1 Huntsman Basic Information
4.17.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.17.3 Huntsman Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.17.4 Huntsman Business Overview
4.18 Henkel AG
4.18.1 Henkel AG Basic Information
4.18.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.18.3 Henkel AG Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.18.4 Henkel AG Business Overview
4.19 Collano Adhesives
4.19.1 Collano Adhesives Basic Information
4.19.2 Waterborne Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.19.3 Collano Adhesives Waterborne Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.19.4 Collano Adhesives Business Overview
5 Global Waterborne Adhesives Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Waterborne Adhesives Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Waterborne Adhesives Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Waterborne Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Waterborne Adhesives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Waterborne Adhesives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 Europe Waterborne Adhesives Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 Europe Waterborne Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Waterborne Adhesives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Waterborne Adhesives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.3 Europe Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
7.2 Germany Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.2.1 Germany Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
7.3 UK Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.3.1 UK Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
7.4 France Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4.1 France Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
7.5 Italy Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5.1 Italy Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
7.6 Spain Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.6.1 Spain Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
7.7 Russia Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.7.1 Russia Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
8 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Adhesives Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Adhesives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Adhesives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
8.2 China Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.2.1 China Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
8.3 Japan Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.3.1 Japan Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
8.4 South Korea Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4.1 South Korea Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
8.5 Australia Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 India Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6.1 India Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
8.7 Southeast Asia Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7.1 Southeast Asia Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
9 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Adhesives Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Adhesives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Adhesives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
9.2 Saudi Arabia Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.3 UAE Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Egypt Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 Nigeria Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 South Africa Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 South America Waterborne Adhesives Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 South America Waterborne Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.1.1 South America Waterborne Adhesives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.1.2 South America Waterborne Adhesives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.1.3 South America Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
10.2 Brazil Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.2.1 Brazil Waterborne Adhesives Market Under COVID-19
10.3 Argentina Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 Columbia Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Chile Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 Global Waterborne Adhesives Market Segment by Types
11.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.1.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.1.2 Global Waterborne Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.2 Starch/Dextrin Adhesives Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.3 Protein/Casein Adhesives Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.4 Vinyl Acetate Adhesives Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.5 Rubber Latex Adhesives Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.6 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)
12 Global Waterborne Adhesives Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Waterborne Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Packaging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Building and Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Automotive Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.5 Wood & Furniture Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.6 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
….….Continued
