The global Water Based Inks market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Water Based Inks market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Water Based Inks industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Water Based Inks Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Water Based Inks market covered in Chapter 4:

Dic Corporation

T&K Toka

Huber Group

Toyo Ink

Color Resolution International

Nazdar Ink Company

Siegwerk

Flint Group

Sakata Inx

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Water Based Inks market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Acrylic Resin

Maleic Resin

Shellac Resin

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Water Based Inks market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Corrugated Cardboards

Flexible Packaging

Tags & Labels

Folding Cartons

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Water Based Inks Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Acrylic Resin

1.5.3 Maleic Resin

1.5.4 Shellac Resin

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Water Based Inks Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Corrugated Cardboards

1.6.3 Flexible Packaging

1.6.4 Tags & Labels

1.6.5 Folding Cartons

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Water Based Inks Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Water Based Inks Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Water Based Inks Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Water Based Inks Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Water Based Inks

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Water Based Inks

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Water Based Inks Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dic Corporation

4.1.1 Dic Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Water Based Inks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dic Corporation Water Based Inks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dic Corporation Business Overview

4.2 T&K Toka

4.2.1 T&K Toka Basic Information

4.2.2 Water Based Inks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 T&K Toka Water Based Inks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 T&K Toka Business Overview

4.3 Huber Group

4.3.1 Huber Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Water Based Inks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Huber Group Water Based Inks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Huber Group Business Overview

4.4 Toyo Ink

4.4.1 Toyo Ink Basic Information

4.4.2 Water Based Inks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Toyo Ink Water Based Inks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Toyo Ink Business Overview

4.5 Color Resolution International

4.5.1 Color Resolution International Basic Information

4.5.2 Water Based Inks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Color Resolution International Water Based Inks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Color Resolution International Business Overview

4.6 Nazdar Ink Company

4.6.1 Nazdar Ink Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Water Based Inks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Nazdar Ink Company Water Based Inks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Nazdar Ink Company Business Overview

4.7 Siegwerk

4.7.1 Siegwerk Basic Information

4.7.2 Water Based Inks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Siegwerk Water Based Inks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Siegwerk Business Overview

4.8 Flint Group

4.8.1 Flint Group Basic Information

4.8.2 Water Based Inks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Flint Group Water Based Inks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Flint Group Business Overview

4.9 Sakata Inx

4.9.1 Sakata Inx Basic Information

4.9.2 Water Based Inks Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Sakata Inx Water Based Inks Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Sakata Inx Business Overview

5 Global Water Based Inks Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water Based Inks Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Water Based Inks Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Water Based Inks Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Water Based Inks Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Water Based Inks Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Water Based Inks Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Water Based Inks Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Water Based Inks Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Water Based Inks Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Water Based Inks Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Water Based Inks Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Water Based Inks Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Water Based Inks Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Acrylic Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Maleic Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Shellac Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Water Based Inks Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Water Based Inks Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Corrugated Cardboards Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Flexible Packaging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Tags & Labels Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Folding Cartons Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Water Based Inks Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Water Based Inks Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Water Based Inks Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Water Based Inks Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Water Based Inks Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Water Based Inks Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Water Based Inks Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Water Based Inks Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Water Based Inks Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Water Based Inks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Water Based Inks Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Acrylic Resin Features

Figure Maleic Resin Features

Figure Shellac Resin Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Water Based Inks Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Water Based Inks Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Corrugated Cardboards Description

Figure Flexible Packaging Description

Figure Tags & Labels Description

Figure Folding Cartons Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Water Based Inks Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Water Based Inks Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Water Based Inks

Figure Production Process of Water Based Inks

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Water Based Inks

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Dic Corporation Profile

Table Dic Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table T&K Toka Profile

Table T&K Toka Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Huber Group Profile

Table Huber Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Toyo Ink Profile

Table Toyo Ink Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Color Resolution International Profile

Table Color Resolution International Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Nazdar Ink Company Profile

Table Nazdar Ink Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Siegwerk Profile

Table Siegwerk Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Flint Group Profile

Table Flint Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Sakata Inx Profile

Table Sakata Inx Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Water Based Inks Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Water Based Inks Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Water Based Inks Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Water Based Inks Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Water Based Inks Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Water Based Inks Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure United States Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Water Based Inks Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Water Based Inks Revenue ($) Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Water Based Inks Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Water Based Inks Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Europe Water Based Inks Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Water Based Inks Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Germany Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Water Based Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

