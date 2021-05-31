Vanillin is a phenolic aldehyde, which is an organic compound with the molecular formula C8H8O3. Its functional groupsinclude aldehyde, hydroxyl, and ether. It is the primary component of the extract of the vanilla bean. Synthetic vanillin, instead of natural vanilla extract, is now more often used as a flavoring agent in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Vanillin industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Vanillin market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Vanillin market covered in Chapter 12:

Prinova Group LLC

Omega Ingredients Ltd.

International Flavors & Fragrances

De Monchy Aromatics

Advanced Biotech

Comax Flavors

Evolva Holding

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co Ltd.

Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Ennloys

Solvay SA

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Vanillin market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Natural

Chemically Synthesized

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Vanillin market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Food & Beverage

Fragrances

Pharmaceuticals

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Vanillin Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Vanillin

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Vanillin industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vanillin Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Vanillin Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Vanillin Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Vanillin Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Vanillin Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Vanillin Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Vanillin

3.3 Vanillin Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Vanillin

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Vanillin

3.4 Market Distributors of Vanillin

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Vanillin Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

