Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Tire Reinforcement Materials Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Tire Reinforcement Materials market covered in Chapter 4:
Kordsa Global
Milliken & Company
CORDENKA
SRF
Tokusen Kogyo
Hyosung
Toray Industries
Kolon Industries
Bekaert
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Tire Reinforcement Materials market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Steel
Polyester
Rayon
Nylon
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Tire Reinforcement Materials market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Tire Cord Fabric
Tire Bead Wire
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Steel
1.5.3 Polyester
1.5.4 Rayon
1.5.5 Nylon
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Tire Cord Fabric
1.6.3 Tire Bead Wire
1.7 Tire Reinforcement Materials Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tire Reinforcement Materials Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Tire Reinforcement Materials Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Tire Reinforcement Materials Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Tire Reinforcement Materials
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Tire Reinforcement Materials
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Tire Reinforcement Materials Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Kordsa Global
4.1.1 Kordsa Global Basic Information
4.1.2 Tire Reinforcement Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Kordsa Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Kordsa Global Business Overview
4.2 Milliken & Company
4.2.1 Milliken & Company Basic Information
4.2.2 Tire Reinforcement Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Milliken & Company Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Milliken & Company Business Overview
4.3 CORDENKA
4.3.1 CORDENKA Basic Information
4.3.2 Tire Reinforcement Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 CORDENKA Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 CORDENKA Business Overview
4.4 SRF
4.4.1 SRF Basic Information
4.4.2 Tire Reinforcement Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 SRF Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 SRF Business Overview
4.5 Tokusen Kogyo
4.5.1 Tokusen Kogyo Basic Information
4.5.2 Tire Reinforcement Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Tokusen Kogyo Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Tokusen Kogyo Business Overview
4.6 Hyosung
4.6.1 Hyosung Basic Information
4.6.2 Tire Reinforcement Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Hyosung Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Hyosung Business Overview
4.7 Toray Industries
4.7.1 Toray Industries Basic Information
4.7.2 Tire Reinforcement Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Toray Industries Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Toray Industries Business Overview
4.8 Kolon Industries
4.8.1 Kolon Industries Basic Information
4.8.2 Tire Reinforcement Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Kolon Industries Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Kolon Industries Business Overview
4.9 Bekaert
4.9.1 Bekaert Basic Information
4.9.2 Tire Reinforcement Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Bekaert Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Bekaert Business Overview
5 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Tire Reinforcement Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 Europe Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 Europe Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Tire Reinforcement Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.3 Europe Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
7.2 Germany Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.2.1 Germany Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
7.3 UK Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.3.1 UK Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
7.4 France Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4.1 France Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
7.5 Italy Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5.1 Italy Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
7.6 Spain Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.6.1 Spain Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
7.7 Russia Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.7.1 Russia Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
8 Asia-Pacific Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 Asia-Pacific Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Tire Reinforcement Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
8.2 China Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.2.1 China Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
8.3 Japan Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.3.1 Japan Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
8.4 South Korea Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4.1 South Korea Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
8.5 Australia Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 India Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6.1 India Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
8.7 Southeast Asia Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7.1 Southeast Asia Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
9 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
9.2 Saudi Arabia Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.3 UAE Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Egypt Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 Nigeria Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 South Africa Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 South America Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 South America Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.1.1 South America Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.1.2 South America Tire Reinforcement Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.1.3 South America Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
10.2 Brazil Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.2.1 Brazil Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Under COVID-19
10.3 Argentina Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 Columbia Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Chile Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Segment by Types
11.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.1.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.1.2 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.2 Steel Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.3 Polyester Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.4 Rayon Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.5 Nylon Sales and Price (2015-2020)
12 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Tire Cord Fabric Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Tire Bead Wire Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
13 Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
13.1 Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)
13.2 Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
13.2.1 North America Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.2 Europe Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.5 South America Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.3 Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)
13.4 Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)
13.5 Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Forecast Under COVID-19
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Table Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)
Figure Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026
Figure Steel Features
Figure Polyester Features
Figure Rayon Features
Figure Nylon Features
Table Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)
Figure Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026
Figure Tire Cord Fabric Description
Figure Tire Bead Wire Description
Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview
Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tire Reinforcement Materials Industry Development
Table SWOT Analysis
Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Figure Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026
Table Industry News
Table Industry Policies
Figure Value Chain Status of Tire Reinforcement Materials
….….Continued
