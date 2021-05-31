Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Surgical Adhesives and Sealants market covered in Chapter 4:

CryoLife, Inc.

Mallinckrodt PLC

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Baxter International, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Vivostat A/S

Sanofi

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Sealantis Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

LifeBond Ltd

Ethicon, Inc.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Cohera Medical, Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Surgical Adhesives and Sealants market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fibrin

Collagen

Gelatin

Albumin

Chitosan

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Surgical Adhesives and Sealants market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

General

Cardiovascular

Pulmonary

Vascular

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Fibrin

1.5.3 Collagen

1.5.4 Gelatin

1.5.5 Albumin

1.5.6 Chitosan

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 General

1.6.3 Cardiovascular

1.6.4 Pulmonary

1.6.5 Vascular

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Surgical Adhesives and Sealants

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Surgical Adhesives and Sealants

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 CryoLife, Inc.

4.1.1 CryoLife, Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 CryoLife, Inc. Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 CryoLife, Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Mallinckrodt PLC

4.2.1 Mallinckrodt PLC Basic Information

4.2.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Mallinckrodt PLC Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Mallinckrodt PLC Business Overview

4.3 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

4.3.1 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Baxter International, Inc.

4.4.1 Baxter International, Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Baxter International, Inc. Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Baxter International, Inc. Business Overview

4.5 Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

4.5.1 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Business Overview

4.6 Vivostat A/S

4.6.1 Vivostat A/S Basic Information

4.6.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Vivostat A/S Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Vivostat A/S Business Overview

4.7 Sanofi

4.7.1 Sanofi Basic Information

4.7.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Sanofi Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Sanofi Business Overview

4.8 B. Braun Melsungen AG

4.8.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Basic Information

4.8.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG Business Overview

4.9 Cardinal Health

4.9.1 Cardinal Health Basic Information

4.9.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Cardinal Health Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Cardinal Health Business Overview

4.10 Sealantis Ltd.

4.10.1 Sealantis Ltd. Basic Information

4.10.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Sealantis Ltd. Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Sealantis Ltd. Business Overview

4.11 Medtronic PLC

4.11.1 Medtronic PLC Basic Information

4.11.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Medtronic PLC Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Medtronic PLC Business Overview

4.12 LifeBond Ltd

4.12.1 LifeBond Ltd Basic Information

4.12.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 LifeBond Ltd Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 LifeBond Ltd Business Overview

4.13 Ethicon, Inc.

4.13.1 Ethicon, Inc. Basic Information

4.13.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Ethicon, Inc. Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Ethicon, Inc. Business Overview

4.14 C.R. Bard, Inc.

4.14.1 C.R. Bard, Inc. Basic Information

4.14.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 C.R. Bard, Inc. Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 C.R. Bard, Inc. Business Overview

4.15 Cohera Medical, Inc.

4.15.1 Cohera Medical, Inc. Basic Information

4.15.2 Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Cohera Medical, Inc. Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Cohera Medical, Inc. Business Overview

..…continued.

