Polyethersulfone (PES) is a very common polymer used in commercial membrane fabrication. Sulfonated Polyethersulfone or SPES is a modified PES in that there are sulfonic acid group located orthogonally to the ether on the aryl groups.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) market covered in Chapter 12:

KONISHI

BASF

Shandong Jinlan Special Polymer Co., Ltd.

Solvay

PolyOne Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

SPES-05

SPES-07

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone)

3.3 SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone)

3.4 Market Distributors of SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of SPES (Sulfonated polyethersulfone) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

