The global Soy Polyol market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Soy Polyol market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Soy Polyol industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Soy Polyol Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Soy Polyol market covered in Chapter 4:

Ferro Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Elevance Renewable Sciences

Chemtura Corporation

Cargill

BioBased Technologies

Vertec

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Columbus Foods Company

Bunge Limited

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Soy Polyol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Dihydric Alcohol

Trihydric Alcohol

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Soy Polyol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Plastic

Food and Beverage

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Soy Polyol Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Dihydric Alcohol

1.5.3 Trihydric Alcohol

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Soy Polyol Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Plastic

1.6.3 Food and Beverage

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Soy Polyol Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Soy Polyol Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Soy Polyol Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Soy Polyol Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Soy Polyol

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Soy Polyol

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Soy Polyol Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Ferro Corporation

4.1.1 Ferro Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Soy Polyol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Ferro Corporation Soy Polyol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Ferro Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Dow Chemical Company

4.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Basic Information

4.2.2 Soy Polyol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Dow Chemical Company Soy Polyol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

4.3 Elevance Renewable Sciences

4.3.1 Elevance Renewable Sciences Basic Information

4.3.2 Soy Polyol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Elevance Renewable Sciences Soy Polyol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Elevance Renewable Sciences Business Overview

4.4 Chemtura Corporation

4.4.1 Chemtura Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Soy Polyol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Chemtura Corporation Soy Polyol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Chemtura Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Cargill

4.5.1 Cargill Basic Information

4.5.2 Soy Polyol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Cargill Soy Polyol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Cargill Business Overview

4.6 BioBased Technologies

4.6.1 BioBased Technologies Basic Information

4.6.2 Soy Polyol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 BioBased Technologies Soy Polyol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 BioBased Technologies Business Overview

4.7 Vertec

4.7.1 Vertec Basic Information

4.7.2 Soy Polyol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Vertec Soy Polyol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Vertec Business Overview

4.8 Archer Daniels Midland Company

4.8.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Soy Polyol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Soy Polyol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Business Overview

4.9 Columbus Foods Company

4.9.1 Columbus Foods Company Basic Information

4.9.2 Soy Polyol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Columbus Foods Company Soy Polyol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Columbus Foods Company Business Overview

4.10 Bunge Limited

4.10.1 Bunge Limited Basic Information

4.10.2 Soy Polyol Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Bunge Limited Soy Polyol Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Bunge Limited Business Overview

5 Global Soy Polyol Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Soy Polyol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Soy Polyol Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Soy Polyol Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Soy Polyol Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Soy Polyol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Soy Polyol Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Soy Polyol Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Soy Polyol Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Soy Polyol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Soy Polyol Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Soy Polyol Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Soy Polyol Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Soy Polyol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Soy Polyol Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Soy Polyol Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Soy Polyol Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Soy Polyol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Soy Polyol Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Soy Polyol Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Soy Polyol Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Soy Polyol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Soy Polyol Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Soy Polyol Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Soy Polyol Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Soy Polyol Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Soy Polyol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Soy Polyol Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Soy Polyol Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Dihydric Alcohol Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Trihydric Alcohol Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Soy Polyol Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Soy Polyol Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Soy Polyol Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Soy Polyol Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Plastic Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Food and Beverage Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Soy Polyol Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Soy Polyol Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Soy Polyol Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Soy Polyol Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Soy Polyol Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Soy Polyol Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Soy Polyol Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Soy Polyol Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Soy Polyol Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Soy Polyol Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Soy Polyol Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Soy Polyol Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Soy Polyol Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Dihydric Alcohol Features

Figure Trihydric Alcohol Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Soy Polyol Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Soy Polyol Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Plastic Description

Figure Food and Beverage Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Soy Polyol Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Soy Polyol Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Soy Polyol

Figure Production Process of Soy Polyol

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Soy Polyol

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Ferro Corporation Profile

Table Ferro Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Dow Chemical Company Profile

Table Dow Chemical Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Elevance Renewable Sciences Profile

Table Elevance Renewable Sciences Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Chemtura Corporation Profile

Table Chemtura Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Cargill Profile

Table Cargill Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table BioBased Technologies Profile

Table BioBased Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Vertec Profile

Table Vertec Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Table Archer Daniels Midland Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Columbus Foods Company Profile

Table Columbus Foods Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Bunge Limited Profile

Table Bunge Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Soy Polyol Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Soy Polyol Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Soy Polyol Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Soy Polyol Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Soy Polyol Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Soy Polyol Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Soy Polyol Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Soy Polyol Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Soy Polyol Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Soy Polyol Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Soy Polyol Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Soy Polyol Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Soy Polyol Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Soy Polyol Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Soy Polyol Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Soy Polyol Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Soy Polyol Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

….continued

