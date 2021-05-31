The global Rotary Seals market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Rotary Seals market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Rotary Seals industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Rotary Seals Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Rotary Seals market covered in Chapter 4:

Max Spare

Parker Hannifin

SKF

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

M.Barnwell Services

Kofler-Dichtungen

Polymer Concepts Technologies

Seal & Design

American High Performance Seals

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

James Walker

Hubata Seals

DingZing Advanced Materials

Bal Seal Engineering

Swan Seals Aberdeen

Tesnila Bogadi

Performance Sealing Inc

Rhondama

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Rotary Seals market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polyurethanes

Thermoplastics

Elastomers

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Rotary Seals market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Power

Water Treatment Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Rotary Seals Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polyurethanes

1.5.3 Thermoplastics

1.5.4 Elastomers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Rotary Seals Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Oil and Gas

1.6.3 Chemicals

1.6.4 Power

1.6.5 Water Treatment Industry

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Rotary Seals Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Rotary Seals Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Rotary Seals Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Rotary Seals Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Rotary Seals

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Rotary Seals

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Rotary Seals Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Max Spare

4.1.1 Max Spare Basic Information

4.1.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Max Spare Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Max Spare Business Overview

4.2 Parker Hannifin

4.2.1 Parker Hannifin Basic Information

4.2.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Parker Hannifin Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Parker Hannifin Business Overview

4.3 SKF

4.3.1 SKF Basic Information

4.3.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 SKF Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 SKF Business Overview

4.4 Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

4.4.1 Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Basic Information

4.4.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Business Overview

4.5 M.Barnwell Services

4.5.1 M.Barnwell Services Basic Information

4.5.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 M.Barnwell Services Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 M.Barnwell Services Business Overview

4.6 Kofler-Dichtungen

4.6.1 Kofler-Dichtungen Basic Information

4.6.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Kofler-Dichtungen Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Kofler-Dichtungen Business Overview

4.7 Polymer Concepts Technologies

4.7.1 Polymer Concepts Technologies Basic Information

4.7.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Polymer Concepts Technologies Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Polymer Concepts Technologies Business Overview

4.8 Seal & Design

4.8.1 Seal & Design Basic Information

4.8.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Seal & Design Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Seal & Design Business Overview

4.9 American High Performance Seals

4.9.1 American High Performance Seals Basic Information

4.9.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 American High Performance Seals Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 American High Performance Seals Business Overview

4.10 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

4.10.1 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Basic Information

4.10.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Business Overview

4.11 James Walker

4.11.1 James Walker Basic Information

4.11.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 James Walker Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 James Walker Business Overview

4.12 Hubata Seals

4.12.1 Hubata Seals Basic Information

4.12.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Hubata Seals Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Hubata Seals Business Overview

4.13 DingZing Advanced Materials

4.13.1 DingZing Advanced Materials Basic Information

4.13.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 DingZing Advanced Materials Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 DingZing Advanced Materials Business Overview

4.14 Bal Seal Engineering

4.14.1 Bal Seal Engineering Basic Information

4.14.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Bal Seal Engineering Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Bal Seal Engineering Business Overview

4.15 Swan Seals Aberdeen

4.15.1 Swan Seals Aberdeen Basic Information

4.15.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Swan Seals Aberdeen Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Swan Seals Aberdeen Business Overview

4.16 Tesnila Bogadi

4.16.1 Tesnila Bogadi Basic Information

4.16.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Tesnila Bogadi Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Tesnila Bogadi Business Overview

4.17 Performance Sealing Inc

4.17.1 Performance Sealing Inc Basic Information

4.17.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Performance Sealing Inc Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Performance Sealing Inc Business Overview

4.18 Rhondama

4.18.1 Rhondama Basic Information

4.18.2 Rotary Seals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Rhondama Rotary Seals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Rhondama Business Overview

5 Global Rotary Seals Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Rotary Seals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Rotary Seals Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rotary Seals Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Rotary Seals Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Rotary Seals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Rotary Seals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Rotary Seals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Rotary Seals Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Rotary Seals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Rotary Seals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Rotary Seals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Rotary Seals Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Seals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Seals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Seals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Rotary Seals Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Seals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Seals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Seals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Rotary Seals Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Rotary Seals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Rotary Seals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Rotary Seals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Rotary Seals Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Rotary Seals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Rotary Seals Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Rotary Seals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Rotary Seals Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Rotary Seals Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Polyurethanes Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Thermoplastics Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Elastomers Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Rotary Seals Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Rotary Seals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Rotary Seals Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Rotary Seals Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Power Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Water Treatment Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Rotary Seals Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Rotary Seals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Rotary Seals Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Rotary Seals Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Rotary Seals Market Forecast (2020-2026)

….continued

