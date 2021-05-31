Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Recycled PET Bottles Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Recycled PET Bottles market covered in Chapter 4:

UltrePET

Indorama Ventures Public

Kuusakoski Oy

Evergreen Plastics

CarbonLITE Industries

Verdeco Recycling

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH

SEINAN Corporation

Clear Path Recycling

Seiu Japan

Vanden Global

Phoenix Technologies International

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Recycled PET Bottles market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Food Grade

Non-food Grade

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Recycled PET Bottles market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Food

Drinks

Detergent

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Recycled PET Bottles Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Food Grade

1.5.3 Non-food Grade

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Recycled PET Bottles Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food

1.6.3 Drinks

1.6.4 Detergent

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Recycled PET Bottles Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Recycled PET Bottles Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Recycled PET Bottles Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Recycled PET Bottles Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Recycled PET Bottles

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Recycled PET Bottles

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Recycled PET Bottles Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19.

4 Players Profiles

4.1 UltrePET

4.1.1 UltrePET Basic Information

4.1.2 Recycled PET Bottles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 UltrePET Recycled PET Bottles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 UltrePET Business Overview

4.2 Indorama Ventures Public

4.2.1 Indorama Ventures Public Basic Information

4.2.2 Recycled PET Bottles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Indorama Ventures Public Recycled PET Bottles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Indorama Ventures Public Business Overview

4.3 Kuusakoski Oy

4.3.1 Kuusakoski Oy Basic Information

4.3.2 Recycled PET Bottles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Kuusakoski Oy Recycled PET Bottles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Kuusakoski Oy Business Overview

4.4 Evergreen Plastics

4.4.1 Evergreen Plastics Basic Information

4.4.2 Recycled PET Bottles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Bottles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Evergreen Plastics Business Overview

4.5 CarbonLITE Industries

4.5.1 CarbonLITE Industries Basic Information

4.5.2 Recycled PET Bottles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 CarbonLITE Industries Recycled PET Bottles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 CarbonLITE Industries Business Overview

4.6 Verdeco Recycling

4.6.1 Verdeco Recycling Basic Information

4.6.2 Recycled PET Bottles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Bottles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Verdeco Recycling Business Overview

4.7 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH

4.7.1 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH Basic Information

4.7.2 Recycled PET Bottles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH Recycled PET Bottles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH Business Overview

4.8 SEINAN Corporation

4.8.1 SEINAN Corporation Basic Information

4.8.2 Recycled PET Bottles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 SEINAN Corporation Recycled PET Bottles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 SEINAN Corporation Business Overview

4.9 Clear Path Recycling

4.9.1 Clear Path Recycling Basic Information

4.9.2 Recycled PET Bottles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Bottles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Clear Path Recycling Business Overview

4.10 Seiu Japan

4.10.1 Seiu Japan Basic Information

4.10.2 Recycled PET Bottles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Seiu Japan Recycled PET Bottles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Seiu Japan Business Overview

4.11 Vanden Global

4.11.1 Vanden Global Basic Information

4.11.2 Recycled PET Bottles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Vanden Global Recycled PET Bottles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Vanden Global Business Overview

4.12 Phoenix Technologies International

4.12.1 Phoenix Technologies International Basic Information

4.12.2 Recycled PET Bottles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Phoenix Technologies International Recycled PET Bottles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Phoenix Technologies International Business Overview

5 Global Recycled PET Bottles Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Recycled PET Bottles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Recycled PET Bottles Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Recycled PET Bottles Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Recycled PET Bottles Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Recycled PET Bottles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Recycled PET Bottles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Recycled PET Bottles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Recycled PET Bottles Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Recycled PET Bottles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Recycled PET Bottles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Recycled PET Bottles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Bottles Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Bottles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Bottles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Bottles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Bottles Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Bottles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Bottles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Bottles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Recycled PET Bottles Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Recycled PET Bottles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Recycled PET Bottles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Recycled PET Bottles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Recycled PET Bottles Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Recycled PET Bottles Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Recycled PET Bottles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Recycled PET Bottles Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Food Grade Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Non-food Grade Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Recycled PET Bottles Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Recycled PET Bottles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Recycled PET Bottles Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Recycled PET Bottles Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Food Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Drinks Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Detergent Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Recycled PET Bottles Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Recycled PET Bottles Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Recycled PET Bottles Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Recycled PET Bottles Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Recycled PET Bottles Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Bottles Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Bottles Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Recycled PET Bottles Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Recycled PET Bottles Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Recycled PET Bottles Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Recycled PET Bottles Market Forecast Under COVID-19

….….Continued

