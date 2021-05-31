The global PVC Resins market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global PVC Resins market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global PVC Resins industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the PVC Resins Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global PVC Resins market covered in Chapter 4:

LG Chem

Mexichem S.A.B.

Taiyo Vinyl Corp.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Sanmar Group

Finolex Industries Limited (FIL)

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tianjin Dagu

Xinjiang Tianye

Kaneka Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Chemical Corp.

Shanxi Beiyuan

Shintech Inc.

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

China General Plastics Corp.

Braskem S.A.

Solvay S.A.

Ineos Group Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the PVC Resins market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

EDC

VCM

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the PVC Resins market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical

Packaging

Medical

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global PVC Resins Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 EDC

1.5.3 VCM

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global PVC Resins Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Building & Construction

1.6.4 Electrical

1.6.5 Packaging

1.6.6 Medical

1.6.7 Others

1.7 PVC Resins Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on PVC Resins Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of PVC Resins Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 PVC Resins Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of PVC Resins

3.2.3 Labor Cost of PVC Resins

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of PVC Resins Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 LG Chem

4.1.1 LG Chem Basic Information

4.1.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 LG Chem PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 LG Chem Business Overview

4.2 Mexichem S.A.B.

4.2.1 Mexichem S.A.B. Basic Information

4.2.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Mexichem S.A.B. PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Mexichem S.A.B. Business Overview

4.3 Taiyo Vinyl Corp.

4.3.1 Taiyo Vinyl Corp. Basic Information

4.3.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Taiyo Vinyl Corp. PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Taiyo Vinyl Corp. Business Overview

4.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

4.4.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 The Sanmar Group

4.5.1 The Sanmar Group Basic Information

4.5.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 The Sanmar Group PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 The Sanmar Group Business Overview

4.6 Finolex Industries Limited (FIL)

4.6.1 Finolex Industries Limited (FIL) Basic Information

4.6.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Finolex Industries Limited (FIL) PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Finolex Industries Limited (FIL) Business Overview

4.7 Formosa Plastics Corporation

4.7.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Business Overview

4.8 Tianjin Dagu

4.8.1 Tianjin Dagu Basic Information

4.8.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Tianjin Dagu PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Tianjin Dagu Business Overview

4.9 Xinjiang Tianye

4.9.1 Xinjiang Tianye Basic Information

4.9.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Xinjiang Tianye PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Xinjiang Tianye Business Overview

4.10 Kaneka Corporation

4.10.1 Kaneka Corporation Basic Information

4.10.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Kaneka Corporation PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Kaneka Corporation Business Overview

4.11 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

4.11.1 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Business Overview

4.12 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

4.12.1 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.12.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.13 Hanwha Chemical Corp.

4.13.1 Hanwha Chemical Corp. Basic Information

4.13.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Hanwha Chemical Corp. PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Hanwha Chemical Corp. Business Overview

4.14 Shanxi Beiyuan

4.14.1 Shanxi Beiyuan Basic Information

4.14.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Shanxi Beiyuan PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Shanxi Beiyuan Business Overview

4.15 Shintech Inc.

4.15.1 Shintech Inc. Basic Information

4.15.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Shintech Inc. PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Shintech Inc. Business Overview

4.16 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

4.16.1 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.16.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.17 China General Plastics Corp.

4.17.1 China General Plastics Corp. Basic Information

4.17.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 China General Plastics Corp. PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 China General Plastics Corp. Business Overview

4.18 Braskem S.A.

4.18.1 Braskem S.A. Basic Information

4.18.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Braskem S.A. PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Braskem S.A. Business Overview

4.19 Solvay S.A.

4.19.1 Solvay S.A. Basic Information

4.19.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Solvay S.A. PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Solvay S.A. Business Overview

4.20 Ineos Group Ltd

4.20.1 Ineos Group Ltd Basic Information

4.20.2 PVC Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Ineos Group Ltd PVC Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Ineos Group Ltd Business Overview

5 Global PVC Resins Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global PVC Resins Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America PVC Resins Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America PVC Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America PVC Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe PVC Resins Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe PVC Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe PVC Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific PVC Resins Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America PVC Resins Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America PVC Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America PVC Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil PVC Resins Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile PVC Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global PVC Resins Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global PVC Resins Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 EDC Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 VCM Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global PVC Resins Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global PVC Resins Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Building & Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Electrical Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Packaging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Medical Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 PVC Resins Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global PVC Resins Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 PVC Resins Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America PVC Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe PVC Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific PVC Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa PVC Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America PVC Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 PVC Resins Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 PVC Resins Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 PVC Resins Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

….continued

