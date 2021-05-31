Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the PTFE industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The PTFE market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global PTFE market covered in Chapter 12:
Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.
Halopolymer, OJSC
Chenguang R.I.C.I.
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
Arkema SA
AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.
Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd.
Dongyue Group
Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd
The 3M Company
Daikin Industries Ltd.
Shamrock Technologies
Solvay SA
Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the PTFE market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Granular
Fine Powder
Dispersion
Micronized
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the PTFE market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Chemical & Industrial Processing
Electronics & Electrical
Automotive & Aerospace
Consumer Goods
Building & Construction
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 PTFE Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of PTFE
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the PTFE industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global PTFE Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global PTFE Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global PTFE Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global PTFE Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on PTFE Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of PTFE Analysis
3.2 Major Players of PTFE
3.3 PTFE Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of PTFE
3.3.3 Labor Cost of PTFE
3.4 Market Distributors of PTFE
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of PTFE Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
….. continued
