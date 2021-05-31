Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) market covered in Chapter 4:

Celanese

Indo Gulf Group

Formosa Petrochemical Corporation

Manav Chem

Monsanto Company

Eastman

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Industrial¯¾ Grade

Food¯¾ Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Pharmaceuticals

Spices

Chemical Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Industrial¯¾ Grade

1.5.3 Food¯¾ Grade

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.6.3 Spices

1.6.4 Chemical Industry

1.7 Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Celanese

4.1.1 Celanese Basic Information

4.1.2 Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Celanese Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Celanese Business Overview

4.2 Indo Gulf Group

4.2.1 Indo Gulf Group Basic Information

4.2.2 Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Indo Gulf Group Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Indo Gulf Group Business Overview

4.3 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation

4.3.1 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Manav Chem

4.4.1 Manav Chem Basic Information

4.4.2 Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Manav Chem Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Manav Chem Business Overview

4.5 Monsanto Company

4.5.1 Monsanto Company Basic Information

4.5.2 Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Monsanto Company Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Monsanto Company Business Overview

4.6 Eastman

4.6.1 Eastman Basic Information

4.6.2 Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Eastman Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Eastman Business Overview

5 Global Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Propionic Anhydride (Cas 123-62-6) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

..…continued.

