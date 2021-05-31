Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Prepreg Fiber Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Prepreg Fiber market covered in Chapter 4:

Park Electrochemical Corp. (U.S.)

Solvay SA Group (Belgium)

Gurit Holding AG. (Switzerland)

Axiom Materials (U.S.)

Royal Ten Cate N.V. (Netherland)

SGL group (Germany)

Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

Toray Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Prepreg Fiber market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Carbon

Glass

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Prepreg Fiber market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Aerospace & Defense

Sporting good

Automotive

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Prepreg Fiber Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Carbon

1.5.3 Glass

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Prepreg Fiber Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.6.3 Sporting good

1.6.4 Automotive

1.7 Prepreg Fiber Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Prepreg Fiber Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Prepreg Fiber Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Prepreg Fiber Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Prepreg Fiber

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Prepreg Fiber

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Prepreg Fiber Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Park Electrochemical Corp. (U.S.)

4.1.1 Park Electrochemical Corp. (U.S.) Basic Information

4.1.2 Prepreg Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Park Electrochemical Corp. (U.S.) Prepreg Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Park Electrochemical Corp. (U.S.) Business Overview

4.2 Solvay SA Group (Belgium)

4.2.1 Solvay SA Group (Belgium) Basic Information

4.2.2 Prepreg Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Solvay SA Group (Belgium) Prepreg Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Solvay SA Group (Belgium) Business Overview

4.3 Gurit Holding AG. (Switzerland)

4.3.1 Gurit Holding AG. (Switzerland) Basic Information

4.3.2 Prepreg Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Gurit Holding AG. (Switzerland) Prepreg Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Gurit Holding AG. (Switzerland) Business Overview

4.4 Axiom Materials (U.S.)

4.4.1 Axiom Materials (U.S.) Basic Information

4.4.2 Prepreg Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Axiom Materials (U.S.) Prepreg Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Axiom Materials (U.S.) Business Overview

4.5 Royal Ten Cate N.V. (Netherland)

4.5.1 Royal Ten Cate N.V. (Netherland) Basic Information

4.5.2 Prepreg Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Royal Ten Cate N.V. (Netherland) Prepreg Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Royal Ten Cate N.V. (Netherland) Business Overview

4.6 SGL group (Germany)

4.6.1 SGL group (Germany) Basic Information

4.6.2 Prepreg Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 SGL group (Germany) Prepreg Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 SGL group (Germany) Business Overview

4.7 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

4.7.1 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.) Basic Information

4.7.2 Prepreg Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.) Prepreg Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview

4.8 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

4.8.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.8.2 Prepreg Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. Prepreg Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.9 Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

4.9.1 Teijin Ltd. (Japan) Basic Information

4.9.2 Prepreg Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Teijin Ltd. (Japan) Prepreg Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Teijin Ltd. (Japan) Business Overview

4.10 Toray Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

4.10.1 Toray Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Basic Information

4.10.2 Prepreg Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Toray Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Prepreg Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Toray Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Business Overview

5 Global Prepreg Fiber Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Prepreg Fiber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Prepreg Fiber Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Prepreg Fiber Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Prepreg Fiber Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Prepreg Fiber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Prepreg Fiber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Prepreg Fiber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Prepreg Fiber Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Prepreg Fiber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Prepreg Fiber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Prepreg Fiber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Prepreg Fiber Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Prepreg Fiber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Prepreg Fiber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Prepreg Fiber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Prepreg Fiber Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Prepreg Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

