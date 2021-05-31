Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Potassium Sulfate Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Potassium Sulfate market covered in Chapter 4:

SESODA Corporation

Compass Minerals

Haifa

Arab Potash Company

Tessenderlo Group

SQM

URALCHEM

Yara International

Migao

K+S

SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Company Limited

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Potassium Sulfate market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Granule

Powder

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Potassium Sulfate market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Agriculture

Industrial

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Potassium Sulfate Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Granule

1.5.3 Powder

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Potassium Sulfate Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Agriculture

1.6.3 Industrial

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Potassium Sulfate Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Potassium Sulfate Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Potassium Sulfate Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Potassium Sulfate Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Potassium Sulfate

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Potassium Sulfate

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Potassium Sulfate Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 SESODA Corporation

4.1.1 SESODA Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Potassium Sulfate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 SESODA Corporation Potassium Sulfate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 SESODA Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Compass Minerals

4.2.1 Compass Minerals Basic Information

4.2.2 Potassium Sulfate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Compass Minerals Potassium Sulfate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Compass Minerals Business Overview

4.3 Haifa

4.3.1 Haifa Basic Information

4.3.2 Potassium Sulfate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Haifa Potassium Sulfate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Haifa Business Overview

4.4 Arab Potash Company

4.4.1 Arab Potash Company Basic Information

4.4.2 Potassium Sulfate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Arab Potash Company Potassium Sulfate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Arab Potash Company Business Overview

4.5 Tessenderlo Group

4.5.1 Tessenderlo Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Potassium Sulfate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Tessenderlo Group Potassium Sulfate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Tessenderlo Group Business Overview

4.6 SQM

4.6.1 SQM Basic Information

4.6.2 Potassium Sulfate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 SQM Potassium Sulfate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 SQM Business Overview

4.7 URALCHEM

4.7.1 URALCHEM Basic Information

4.7.2 Potassium Sulfate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 URALCHEM Potassium Sulfate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 URALCHEM Business Overview

4.8 Yara International

4.8.1 Yara International Basic Information

4.8.2 Potassium Sulfate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Yara International Potassium Sulfate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Yara International Business Overview

4.9 Migao

4.9.1 Migao Basic Information

4.9.2 Potassium Sulfate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Migao Potassium Sulfate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Migao Business Overview

4.10 K+S

4.10.1 K+S Basic Information

4.10.2 Potassium Sulfate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 K+S Potassium Sulfate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 K+S Business Overview

4.11 SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Company Limited

4.11.1 SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Company Limited Basic Information

4.11.2 Potassium Sulfate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Company Limited Potassium Sulfate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Company Limited Business Overview

5 Global Potassium Sulfate Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Potassium Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Potassium Sulfate Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Potassium Sulfate Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Potassium Sulfate Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Potassium Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Potassium Sulfate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Potassium Sulfate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Potassium Sulfate Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Potassium Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Potassium Sulfate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Potassium Sulfate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Potassium Sulfate Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Potassium Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Potassium Sulfate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Potassium Sulfate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Potassium Sulfate Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Potassium Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Potassium Sulfate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Potassium Sulfate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Potassium Sulfate Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Potassium Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Potassium Sulfate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Potassium Sulfate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Potassium Sulfate Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Potassium Sulfate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

