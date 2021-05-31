Polyvinyl chloride（PVC) is the world’s third-most widely produced synthetic plastic polymer, after polyethylene and polypropylene.PVC is used in construction for pipe and in profile applications such as doors and windows. It is also used in making bottles, non-food packaging, and cards (such as bank or membership cards). It can be made softer and more flexible by the addition of plasticizers, the most widely used being phthalates. it is also used in plumbing, electrical cable insulation, imitation leather, flooring, signage, phonograph records, inflatable products, and many applications where it replaces rubber. With cotton or linen, it is used to make canvas. Pure polyvinyl chloride is a white, brittle solid. It is insoluble in alcohol but slightly soluble in tetrahydrofuran.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market covered in Chapter 12:

DowDuPont

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Limited

AXIALL Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Lubrizol

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Ineos Chlorbinyls Ltd

Rectical SA

BASF SE

Huntsman Corp.

Mexican S.A.B

Covestro

Kem One

Formosa Plastics Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Pipes & Fittings

Film & Sheets

Wire & Cables

Bottles

Profiles, Hose, & Tubing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Footwear

Healthcare

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

3.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

3.4 Market Distributors of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

