The global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins market covered in Chapter 4:

Guangda Bingfeng

Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin

Hui Da Chemical

Sichuan EM Technology

Huakai Plastic

RongXin New Materials

Xinfu Pharm

Hongfeng

Qingdao Haocheng

Sekisui

Wanwei Group

Eastman(Solutia)

Kuraray(Dupont)

Longcheng High-tech Material

Rehone Plastic

ChangChun Group

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Lower Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin

Medium Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin

Higher Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Paints, glues, Ink,etc.

PV panels sealing material

Buildings and automotive laminated glass

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Lower Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin

1.5.3 Medium Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin

1.5.4 Higher Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Paints, glues, Ink,etc.

1.6.3 PV panels sealing material

1.6.4 Buildings and automotive laminated glass

1.7 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Guangda Bingfeng

4.1.1 Guangda Bingfeng Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Guangda Bingfeng Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Guangda Bingfeng Business Overview

4.2 Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin

4.2.1 Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin Business Overview

4.3 Hui Da Chemical

4.3.1 Hui Da Chemical Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hui Da Chemical Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hui Da Chemical Business Overview

4.4 Sichuan EM Technology

4.4.1 Sichuan EM Technology Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Sichuan EM Technology Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Sichuan EM Technology Business Overview

4.5 Huakai Plastic

4.5.1 Huakai Plastic Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Huakai Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Huakai Plastic Business Overview

4.6 RongXin New Materials

4.6.1 RongXin New Materials Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 RongXin New Materials Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 RongXin New Materials Business Overview

4.7 Xinfu Pharm

4.7.1 Xinfu Pharm Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Xinfu Pharm Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Xinfu Pharm Business Overview

4.8 Hongfeng

4.8.1 Hongfeng Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Hongfeng Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Hongfeng Business Overview

4.9 Qingdao Haocheng

4.9.1 Qingdao Haocheng Basic Information

4.9.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Qingdao Haocheng Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Qingdao Haocheng Business Overview

4.10 Sekisui

4.10.1 Sekisui Basic Information

4.10.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Sekisui Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Sekisui Business Overview

4.11 Wanwei Group

4.11.1 Wanwei Group Basic Information

4.11.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Wanwei Group Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Wanwei Group Business Overview

4.12 Eastman(Solutia)

4.12.1 Eastman(Solutia) Basic Information

4.12.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Eastman(Solutia) Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Eastman(Solutia) Business Overview

4.13 Kuraray(Dupont)

4.13.1 Kuraray(Dupont) Basic Information

4.13.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Kuraray(Dupont) Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Kuraray(Dupont) Business Overview

4.14 Longcheng High-tech Material

4.14.1 Longcheng High-tech Material Basic Information

4.14.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Longcheng High-tech Material Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Longcheng High-tech Material Business Overview

4.15 Rehone Plastic

4.15.1 Rehone Plastic Basic Information

4.15.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Rehone Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Rehone Plastic Business Overview

4.16 ChangChun Group

4.16.1 ChangChun Group Basic Information

4.16.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 ChangChun Group Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 ChangChun Group Business Overview

5 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Lower Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Medium Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Higher Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Paints, glues, Ink,etc. Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 PV panels sealing material Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Buildings and automotive laminated glass Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Lower Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin Features

Figure Medium Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin Features

Figure Higher Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin Features

Table Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Paints, glues, Ink,etc. Description

Figure PV panels sealing material Description

Figure Buildings and automotive laminated glass Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins

Figure Production Process of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Guangda Bingfeng Profile

Table Guangda Bingfeng Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin Profile

Table Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Hui Da Chemical Profile

Table Hui Da Chemical Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Sichuan EM Technology Profile

Table Sichuan EM Technology Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Huakai Plastic Profile

Table Huakai Plastic Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table RongXin New Materials Profile

Table RongXin New Materials Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Xinfu Pharm Profile

….continued

