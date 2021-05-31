The global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins market covered in Chapter 4:
Guangda Bingfeng
Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin
Hui Da Chemical
Sichuan EM Technology
Huakai Plastic
RongXin New Materials
Xinfu Pharm
Hongfeng
Qingdao Haocheng
Sekisui
Wanwei Group
Eastman(Solutia)
Kuraray(Dupont)
Longcheng High-tech Material
Rehone Plastic
ChangChun Group
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Lower Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin
Medium Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin
Higher Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Paints, glues, Ink,etc.
PV panels sealing material
Buildings and automotive laminated glass
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Lower Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin
1.5.3 Medium Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin
1.5.4 Higher Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Paints, glues, Ink,etc.
1.6.3 PV panels sealing material
1.6.4 Buildings and automotive laminated glass
1.7 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Guangda Bingfeng
4.1.1 Guangda Bingfeng Basic Information
4.1.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Guangda Bingfeng Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Guangda Bingfeng Business Overview
4.2 Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin
4.2.1 Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin Basic Information
4.2.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin Business Overview
4.3 Hui Da Chemical
4.3.1 Hui Da Chemical Basic Information
4.3.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Hui Da Chemical Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Hui Da Chemical Business Overview
4.4 Sichuan EM Technology
4.4.1 Sichuan EM Technology Basic Information
4.4.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Sichuan EM Technology Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Sichuan EM Technology Business Overview
4.5 Huakai Plastic
4.5.1 Huakai Plastic Basic Information
4.5.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Huakai Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Huakai Plastic Business Overview
4.6 RongXin New Materials
4.6.1 RongXin New Materials Basic Information
4.6.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 RongXin New Materials Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 RongXin New Materials Business Overview
4.7 Xinfu Pharm
4.7.1 Xinfu Pharm Basic Information
4.7.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Xinfu Pharm Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Xinfu Pharm Business Overview
4.8 Hongfeng
4.8.1 Hongfeng Basic Information
4.8.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Hongfeng Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Hongfeng Business Overview
4.9 Qingdao Haocheng
4.9.1 Qingdao Haocheng Basic Information
4.9.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Qingdao Haocheng Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Qingdao Haocheng Business Overview
4.10 Sekisui
4.10.1 Sekisui Basic Information
4.10.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Sekisui Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Sekisui Business Overview
4.11 Wanwei Group
4.11.1 Wanwei Group Basic Information
4.11.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Wanwei Group Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Wanwei Group Business Overview
4.12 Eastman(Solutia)
4.12.1 Eastman(Solutia) Basic Information
4.12.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 Eastman(Solutia) Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 Eastman(Solutia) Business Overview
4.13 Kuraray(Dupont)
4.13.1 Kuraray(Dupont) Basic Information
4.13.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.13.3 Kuraray(Dupont) Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.13.4 Kuraray(Dupont) Business Overview
4.14 Longcheng High-tech Material
4.14.1 Longcheng High-tech Material Basic Information
4.14.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.14.3 Longcheng High-tech Material Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.14.4 Longcheng High-tech Material Business Overview
4.15 Rehone Plastic
4.15.1 Rehone Plastic Basic Information
4.15.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.15.3 Rehone Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.15.4 Rehone Plastic Business Overview
4.16 ChangChun Group
4.16.1 ChangChun Group Basic Information
4.16.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.16.3 ChangChun Group Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.16.4 ChangChun Group Business Overview
5 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.3 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
7.2 Germany Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.2.1 Germany Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
7.3 UK Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.3.1 UK Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
7.4 France Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4.1 France Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
7.5 Italy Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5.1 Italy Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
7.6 Spain Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.6.1 Spain Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
7.7 Russia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.7.1 Russia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
8 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
8.2 China Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.2.1 China Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
8.3 Japan Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.3.1 Japan Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
8.4 South Korea Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4.1 South Korea Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
8.5 Australia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 India Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6.1 India Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
8.7 Southeast Asia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7.1 Southeast Asia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
9 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
9.2 Saudi Arabia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.3 UAE Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Egypt Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 Nigeria Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 South Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.1.1 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.1.2 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.1.3 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
10.2 Brazil Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.2.1 Brazil Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Under COVID-19
10.3 Argentina Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 Columbia Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Chile Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Segment by Types
11.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.2 Lower Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.3 Medium Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.4 Higher Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin Sales and Price (2015-2020)
12 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Paints, glues, Ink,etc. Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 PV panels sealing material Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Buildings and automotive laminated glass Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
13 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
13.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)
13.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
13.2.1 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.2 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.5 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)
13.4 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)
13.5 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Forecast Under COVID-19
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Table Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)
Figure Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026
Figure Lower Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin Features
Figure Medium Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin Features
Figure Higher Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin Features
Table Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)
Figure Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026
Figure Paints, glues, Ink,etc. Description
Figure PV panels sealing material Description
Figure Buildings and automotive laminated glass Description
Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview
Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Industry Development
Table SWOT Analysis
Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Figure Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026
Table Industry News
Table Industry Policies
Figure Value Chain Status of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins
Figure Production Process of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins
Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins
Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)
Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
Table Guangda Bingfeng Profile
Table Guangda Bingfeng Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin Profile
Table Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Hui Da Chemical Profile
Table Hui Da Chemical Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Sichuan EM Technology Profile
Table Sichuan EM Technology Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Huakai Plastic Profile
Table Huakai Plastic Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table RongXin New Materials Profile
Table RongXin New Materials Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Xinfu Pharm Profile
….continued
