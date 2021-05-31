The global Polyurethane Dispersion market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polyurethane Dispersion market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polyurethane Dispersion industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyurethane Dispersion Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyurethane Dispersion market covered in Chapter 4:

Rudolf GMBH

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Lamberti SPA

Covestro AG

Dow Chemical Company

Era Polymers

BASF SE

Cytec Solvay Group

Perstorp AB

LANXESS

AGC Chemicals Company

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyurethane Dispersion market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Water based

Solvent based

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyurethane Dispersion market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Paints & Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Fiber Finishing

Textile Finishing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Water based

1.5.3 Solvent based

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Paints & Coatings

1.6.3 Adhesive & Sealants

1.6.4 Fiber Finishing

1.6.5 Textile Finishing

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Polyurethane Dispersion Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyurethane Dispersion Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyurethane Dispersion Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyurethane Dispersion

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyurethane Dispersion

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyurethane Dispersion Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Rudolf GMBH

4.1.1 Rudolf GMBH Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Rudolf GMBH Polyurethane Dispersion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Rudolf GMBH Business Overview

4.2 Alberdingk Boley GmbH

4.2.1 Alberdingk Boley GmbH Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Alberdingk Boley GmbH Polyurethane Dispersion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Alberdingk Boley GmbH Business Overview

4.3 Lamberti SPA

4.3.1 Lamberti SPA Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Lamberti SPA Polyurethane Dispersion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Lamberti SPA Business Overview

4.4 Covestro AG

4.4.1 Covestro AG Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Covestro AG Polyurethane Dispersion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Covestro AG Business Overview

4.5 Dow Chemical Company

4.5.1 Dow Chemical Company Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Dow Chemical Company Polyurethane Dispersion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

4.6 Era Polymers

4.6.1 Era Polymers Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Era Polymers Polyurethane Dispersion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Era Polymers Business Overview

4.7 BASF SE

4.7.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 BASF SE Polyurethane Dispersion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.8 Cytec Solvay Group

4.8.1 Cytec Solvay Group Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Cytec Solvay Group Polyurethane Dispersion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Cytec Solvay Group Business Overview

4.9 Perstorp AB

4.9.1 Perstorp AB Basic Information

4.9.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Perstorp AB Polyurethane Dispersion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Perstorp AB Business Overview

4.10 LANXESS

4.10.1 LANXESS Basic Information

4.10.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 LANXESS Polyurethane Dispersion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 LANXESS Business Overview

4.11 AGC Chemicals Company

4.11.1 AGC Chemicals Company Basic Information

4.11.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 AGC Chemicals Company Polyurethane Dispersion Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 AGC Chemicals Company Business Overview

5 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Polyurethane Dispersion Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polyurethane Dispersion Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersion Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersion Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Polyurethane Dispersion Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Polyurethane Dispersion Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Water based Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Solvent based Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Adhesive & Sealants Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Fiber Finishing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Textile Finishing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Polyurethane Dispersion Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersion Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Dispersion Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersion Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersion Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Polyurethane Dispersion Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Polyurethane Dispersion Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Polyurethane Dispersion Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Polyurethane Dispersion Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Water based Features

Figure Solvent based Features

Table Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Paints & Coatings Description

Figure Adhesive & Sealants Description

Figure Fiber Finishing Description

Figure Textile Finishing Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyurethane Dispersion Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Polyurethane Dispersion

Figure Production Process of Polyurethane Dispersion

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyurethane Dispersion

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Rudolf GMBH Profile

Table Rudolf GMBH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Alberdingk Boley GmbH Profile

Table Alberdingk Boley GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Lamberti SPA Profile

….continued

