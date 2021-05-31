Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a homopolymer of tetrafluoroethylene, a linear polymer with a large molecular length or a “long-chain” fluorocarbon with the chemical formula (CF2CF2) n.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market covered in Chapter 12:
AGC chemicals
HaloPolymer
3M
Juhua Group Corporation
Shandong Dongyue
INOFLON
BEMU Fluorkunststoffe GmbH
Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry
Aidmer
Solvay
Asahi Glass Company Limited
The Chemours Company
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Virgin PTFE
Stainless Steel Filled PTFE
Carbon Filled PTFE
Bronze Filled PTFE
Glass Filled PTFE
Graphite Filled PTFE
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Medical
Building & Construction
Oil & Gas
Aviation & Aerospace
Packaging
Transportation
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
3.3 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
3.4 Market Distributors of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
….. continued
