The PP material of the polymer type has a lower heat distortion temperature (100 ° C), low transparency, low gloss, low rigidity, but has stronger impact strength, and the impact strength of PP increases as the ethylene content increases. . The Vicat softening temperature of PP is 150 °C. Due to the high degree of crystallinity, this material has excellent surface stiffness and scratch resistance. There is no environmental stress cracking problem in PP.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Polypropylene Pipes industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Polypropylene Pipes market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Polypropylene Pipes market covered in Chapter 12:

AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH

Georg Fischer AG

Borisov plastic product plant

Asahi/America

Aetna Plastics

IPS

Vinidex

ASAHI ORGANIC CHEMICALS INDUSTRY

Shree Darshan Pipes

Aquatherm

Borealis

Duro Pipe

ISCO Industries

Fusion Industries Limited

SIMONA AG

RESINTECH BERHAD

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Polypropylene Pipes market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Homopolymers PP source

Copolymers PP source

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Polypropylene Pipes market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Pressure Pipe

Non-pressure Pipe

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Polypropylene Pipes Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Polypropylene Pipes

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Polypropylene Pipes industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polypropylene Pipes Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Polypropylene Pipes Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Polypropylene Pipes

3.3 Polypropylene Pipes Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polypropylene Pipes

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Polypropylene Pipes

3.4 Market Distributors of Polypropylene Pipes

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Polypropylene Pipes Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

