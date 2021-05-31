Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyisobutylene (Pib) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyisobutylene (Pib) market covered in Chapter 4:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exxon Mobil

Infineum International Ltd.

TPC Group Inc.

BASF SE

Braskem

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Ineos Group

Lanxess AG

the Lubrizol Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyisobutylene (Pib) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Low Molecular Weight

Medium Molecular Weight

High Molecular Weight

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyisobutylene (Pib) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Industrial

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Constructions

Cosmetics

Sporting Goods

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Low Molecular Weight

1.5.3 Medium Molecular Weight

1.5.4 High Molecular Weight

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Industrial

1.6.4 Food

1.6.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.6.6 Constructions

1.6.7 Cosmetics

1.6.8 Sporting Goods

1.7 Polyisobutylene (Pib) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyisobutylene (Pib) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyisobutylene (Pib) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyisobutylene (Pib)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyisobutylene (Pib)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyisobutylene (Pib) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

4.1.1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyisobutylene (Pib) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Exxon Mobil

4.2.1 Exxon Mobil Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyisobutylene (Pib) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Exxon Mobil Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Exxon Mobil Business Overview

4.3 Infineum International Ltd.

4.3.1 Infineum International Ltd. Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyisobutylene (Pib) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Infineum International Ltd. Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Infineum International Ltd. Business Overview

4.4 TPC Group Inc.

4.4.1 TPC Group Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyisobutylene (Pib) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 TPC Group Inc. Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 TPC Group Inc. Business Overview

4.5 BASF SE

4.5.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyisobutylene (Pib) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 BASF SE Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.6 Braskem

4.6.1 Braskem Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyisobutylene (Pib) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Braskem Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Braskem Business Overview

4.7 Chevron Oronite Company LLC

4.7.1 Chevron Oronite Company LLC Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyisobutylene (Pib) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Chevron Oronite Company LLC Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Chevron Oronite Company LLC Business Overview

4.8 Ineos Group

4.8.1 Ineos Group Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyisobutylene (Pib) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Ineos Group Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Ineos Group Business Overview

4.9 Lanxess AG

4.9.1 Lanxess AG Basic Information

4.9.2 Polyisobutylene (Pib) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Lanxess AG Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Lanxess AG Business Overview

4.10 the Lubrizol Corporation

4.10.1 the Lubrizol Corporation Basic Information

4.10.2 Polyisobutylene (Pib) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 the Lubrizol Corporation Polyisobutylene (Pib) Market Performance (2015-2020)

….continued

