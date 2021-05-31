Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyethylene Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyethylene market covered in Chapter 4:

Shell

BP

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Vibac Group

Sealed Air Corporation

CCL Industries

Dupont

Bemis Company

TASCO Group

HARBEC, Inc.

Amcor Ltd.

Sinopec Corporation

Toray Industries

Ineos

IPIC (Borealis)

AEP Industries Inc.

Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI)

Garware Polyester Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Graphic Packaging Holding Corporation

Total

CNPC

Ampac Holdings, LLC

Berry Plastics Corporation

Jindal Poly Films Ltd

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)

LyondellBasell

NOVOLEX

Uflex Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyethylene market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

High-density Polyethylene

Low-density Polyethylene

Linear Low-density Polyethylene

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyethylene market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Packaging Industry

Plastics Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Construction Industry

Automobile Industry

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyethylene Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 High-density Polyethylene

1.5.3 Low-density Polyethylene

1.5.4 Linear Low-density Polyethylene

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyethylene Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Packaging Industry

1.6.3 Plastics Industry

1.6.4 Food and Beverages Industry

1.6.5 Construction Industry

1.6.6 Automobile Industry

1.6.7 Electronic and Electrical Industry

1.7 Polyethylene Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyethylene Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyethylene Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyethylene Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyethylene

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyethylene

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyethylene Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Shell

4.1.1 Shell Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Shell Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shell Business Overview

4.2 BP

4.2.1 BP Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 BP Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 BP Business Overview

4.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

4.3.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Vibac Group

4.4.1 Vibac Group Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Vibac Group Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Vibac Group Business Overview

4.5 Sealed Air Corporation

4.5.1 Sealed Air Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Sealed Air Corporation Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Sealed Air Corporation Business Overview

4.6 CCL Industries

4.6.1 CCL Industries Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 CCL Industries Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 CCL Industries Business Overview

4.7 Dupont

4.7.1 Dupont Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Dupont Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Dupont Business Overview

4.8 Bemis Company

4.8.1 Bemis Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Bemis Company Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Bemis Company Business Overview

4.9 TASCO Group

4.9.1 TASCO Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 TASCO Group Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 TASCO Group Business Overview

4.10 HARBEC, Inc.

4.10.1 HARBEC, Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 HARBEC, Inc. Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 HARBEC, Inc. Business Overview

4.11 Amcor Ltd.

4.11.1 Amcor Ltd. Basic Information

4.11.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Amcor Ltd. Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Amcor Ltd. Business Overview

4.12 Sinopec Corporation

4.12.1 Sinopec Corporation Basic Information

4.12.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Sinopec Corporation Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Sinopec Corporation Business Overview

4.13 Toray Industries

4.13.1 Toray Industries Basic Information

4.13.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Toray Industries Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Toray Industries Business Overview

4.14 Ineos

4.14.1 Ineos Basic Information

4.14.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Ineos Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Ineos Business Overview

4.15 IPIC (Borealis)

4.15.1 IPIC (Borealis) Basic Information

4.15.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 IPIC (Borealis) Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 IPIC (Borealis) Business Overview

4.16 AEP Industries Inc.

4.16.1 AEP Industries Inc. Basic Information

4.16.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 AEP Industries Inc. Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 AEP Industries Inc. Business Overview

4.17 Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI)

4.17.1 Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI) Basic Information

4.17.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI) Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI) Business Overview

4.18 Garware Polyester Limited

4.18.1 Garware Polyester Limited Basic Information

4.18.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Garware Polyester Limited Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Garware Polyester Limited Business Overview

4.19 Exxon Mobil Corporation

4.19.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Basic Information

4.19.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Business Overview

4.20 Graphic Packaging Holding Corporation

4.20.1 Graphic Packaging Holding Corporation Basic Information

4.20.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Graphic Packaging Holding Corporation Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Graphic Packaging Holding Corporation Business Overview

4.21 Total

4.21.1 Total Basic Information

4.21.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Total Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Total Business Overview

4.22 CNPC

4.22.1 CNPC Basic Information

4.22.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 CNPC Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 CNPC Business Overview

4.23 Ampac Holdings, LLC

4.23.1 Ampac Holdings, LLC Basic Information

4.23.2 Polyethylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 Ampac Holdings, LLC Polyethylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 Ampac Holdings, LLC Business Overview

4.24 Berry Plastics Corporation

4.24.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Basic Information

….….Continued

