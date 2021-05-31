Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyester Staple Fiber Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyester Staple Fiber market covered in Chapter 4:

W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. KG

Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd.

Petrovietnam Petrochemical

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Bombay Dyeing

Huvis Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

Xinda Corp.

Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company

Reliance Industries Limited

Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

Indorama Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyester Staple Fiber market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber (Virgin PSF)

Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Recycled PSF)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyester Staple Fiber market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cloth Materials

Home Furnishings

Industrial Materials

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber (Virgin PSF)

1.5.3 Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Recycled PSF)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Cloth Materials

1.6.3 Home Furnishings

1.6.4 Industrial Materials

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Polyester Staple Fiber Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyester Staple Fiber Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyester Staple Fiber Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyester Staple Fiber

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyester Staple Fiber

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyester Staple Fiber Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. KG

4.1.1 W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. KG Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. KG Polyester Staple Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. KG Business Overview

4.2 Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd.

4.2.1 Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd. Polyester Staple Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd. Business Overview

4.3 Petrovietnam Petrochemical

4.3.1 Petrovietnam Petrochemical Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Petrovietnam Petrochemical Polyester Staple Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Petrovietnam Petrochemical Business Overview

4.4 Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

4.4.1 Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. Polyester Staple Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. Business Overview

4.5 Bombay Dyeing

4.5.1 Bombay Dyeing Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Bombay Dyeing Polyester Staple Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Bombay Dyeing Business Overview

4.6 Huvis Corporation

4.6.1 Huvis Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Huvis Corporation Polyester Staple Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Huvis Corporation Business Overview

4.7 China National Petroleum Corporation

4.7.1 China National Petroleum Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 China National Petroleum Corporation Polyester Staple Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 China National Petroleum Corporation Business Overview

4.8 Xinda Corp.

4.8.1 Xinda Corp. Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Xinda Corp. Polyester Staple Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Xinda Corp. Business Overview

4.9 Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company

4.9.1 Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company Basic Information

4.9.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company Polyester Staple Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company Business Overview

4.10 Reliance Industries Limited

4.10.1 Reliance Industries Limited Basic Information

4.10.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Reliance Industries Limited Polyester Staple Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Reliance Industries Limited Business Overview

4.11 Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

4.11.1 Toray Chemical Korea Inc. Basic Information

4.11.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Toray Chemical Korea Inc. Polyester Staple Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Toray Chemical Korea Inc. Business Overview

4.12 Indorama Corporation

4.12.1 Indorama Corporation Basic Information

4.12.2 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Indorama Corporation Polyester Staple Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Indorama Corporation Business Overview

5 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Polyester Staple Fiber Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polyester Staple Fiber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyester Staple Fiber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Polyester Staple Fiber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Polyester Staple Fiber Market Under COVID-19

….….Continued

