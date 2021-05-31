Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyester Putty Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyester Putty market covered in Chapter 4:

AkzoNobel

Shuomei

Evercoat

Bernardo Ecenarro

MOTIP DUPLI B.V.

Chemicar Europe NV

Heima Chemicals

Parex

TAMIYA

3M

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyester Putty market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Universal Polyester Putty

Fiber Glass Polyester Putty

Aluminum Polyester Putty

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyester Putty market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction Industry

Automotive

Metal Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyester Putty Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Universal Polyester Putty

1.5.3 Fiber Glass Polyester Putty

1.5.4 Aluminum Polyester Putty

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyester Putty Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction Industry

1.6.3 Automotive

1.6.4 Metal Industry

1.7 Polyester Putty Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyester Putty Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyester Putty Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyester Putty Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyester Putty

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyester Putty

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyester Putty Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 AkzoNobel

4.1.1 AkzoNobel Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyester Putty Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 AkzoNobel Polyester Putty Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 AkzoNobel Business Overview

4.2 Shuomei

4.2.1 Shuomei Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyester Putty Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Shuomei Polyester Putty Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Shuomei Business Overview

4.3 Evercoat

4.3.1 Evercoat Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyester Putty Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Evercoat Polyester Putty Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Evercoat Business Overview

4.4 Bernardo Ecenarro

4.4.1 Bernardo Ecenarro Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyester Putty Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Bernardo Ecenarro Polyester Putty Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Bernardo Ecenarro Business Overview

4.5 MOTIP DUPLI B.V.

4.5.1 MOTIP DUPLI B.V. Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyester Putty Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 MOTIP DUPLI B.V. Polyester Putty Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 MOTIP DUPLI B.V. Business Overview

4.6 Chemicar Europe NV

4.6.1 Chemicar Europe NV Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyester Putty Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Chemicar Europe NV Polyester Putty Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Chemicar Europe NV Business Overview

4.7 Heima Chemicals

4.7.1 Heima Chemicals Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyester Putty Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Heima Chemicals Polyester Putty Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Heima Chemicals Business Overview

4.8 Parex

4.8.1 Parex Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyester Putty Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Parex Polyester Putty Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Parex Business Overview

4.9 TAMIYA

4.9.1 TAMIYA Basic Information

….continued

