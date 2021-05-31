The global Polyester Fibres market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polyester Fibres market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polyester Fibres industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyester Fibres Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyester Fibres market covered in Chapter 4:

Swicofil AG

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

William Barnet and Son, LLC

Toray Industries, Inc

Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd

Reliance Industries Limited

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Limited Liability Company

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyester Fibres market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Solid

Hollow

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyester Fibres market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Carpets & Rugs

Non-Woven Fabrics

Fiberfill

Apparels

Home Textiles

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyester Fibres Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Solid

1.5.3 Hollow

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyester Fibres Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Carpets & Rugs

1.6.3 Non-Woven Fabrics

1.6.4 Fiberfill

1.6.5 Apparels

1.6.6 Home Textiles

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Polyester Fibres Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyester Fibres Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyester Fibres Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyester Fibres Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyester Fibres

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyester Fibres

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyester Fibres Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Swicofil AG

4.1.1 Swicofil AG Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyester Fibres Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Swicofil AG Polyester Fibres Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Swicofil AG Business Overview

4.2 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

4.2.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyester Fibres Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Polyester Fibres Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Business Overview

4.3 William Barnet and Son, LLC

4.3.1 William Barnet and Son, LLC Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyester Fibres Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 William Barnet and Son, LLC Polyester Fibres Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 William Barnet and Son, LLC Business Overview

4.4 Toray Industries, Inc

4.4.1 Toray Industries, Inc Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyester Fibres Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Toray Industries, Inc Polyester Fibres Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Toray Industries, Inc Business Overview

4.5 Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd

4.5.1 Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyester Fibres Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd Polyester Fibres Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.6 Reliance Industries Limited

4.6.1 Reliance Industries Limited Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyester Fibres Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Reliance Industries Limited Polyester Fibres Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Reliance Industries Limited Business Overview

4.7 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Limited Liability Company

4.7.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Limited Liability Company Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyester Fibres Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Limited Liability Company Polyester Fibres Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Limited Liability Company Business Overview

5 Global Polyester Fibres Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polyester Fibres Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyester Fibres Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyester Fibres Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Polyester Fibres Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Polyester Fibres Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Polyester Fibres Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Polyester Fibres Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polyester Fibres Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Polyester Fibres Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polyester Fibres Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Polyester Fibres Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibres Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibres Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibres Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibres Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fibres Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fibres Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fibres Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fibres Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Polyester Fibres Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Polyester Fibres Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Polyester Fibres Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Polyester Fibres Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Polyester Fibres Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Polyester Fibres Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Polyester Fibres Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Polyester Fibres Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Polyester Fibres Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Polyester Fibres Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Solid Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Hollow Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Polyester Fibres Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Polyester Fibres Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Polyester Fibres Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Polyester Fibres Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Carpets &

….continued

