Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyalkylene Glycols Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyalkylene Glycols market covered in Chapter 4:

Ineos Group

Huntsman International Llc

The DOW Chemical Company

Croda International PLC

Akzonobel N.V.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.

PAN Asia Chemical Corporation

Clariant AG

Exxon Mobil

BASF SE

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyalkylene Glycols market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polyethylene Glycol

Polypropylene Glycol

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyalkylene Glycols market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Lubricants

Surface Active Agents

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polyethylene Glycol

1.5.3 Polypropylene Glycol

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Lubricants

1.6.3 Surface Active Agents

1.6.4 Pharmaceutical

1.6.5 Personal Care

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Polyalkylene Glycols Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyalkylene Glycols Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyalkylene Glycols Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyalkylene Glycols Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyalkylene Glycols

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyalkylene Glycols

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyalkylene Glycols Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Ineos Group

4.1.1 Ineos Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyalkylene Glycols Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Ineos Group Polyalkylene Glycols Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Ineos Group Business Overview

4.2 Huntsman International Llc

4.2.1 Huntsman International Llc Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyalkylene Glycols Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Huntsman International Llc Polyalkylene Glycols Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Huntsman International Llc Business Overview

4.3 The DOW Chemical Company

4.3.1 The DOW Chemical Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyalkylene Glycols Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 The DOW Chemical Company Polyalkylene Glycols Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 The DOW Chemical Company Business Overview

4.4 Croda International PLC

4.4.1 Croda International PLC Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyalkylene Glycols Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Croda International PLC Polyalkylene Glycols Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Croda International PLC Business Overview

4.5 Akzonobel N.V.

4.5.1 Akzonobel N.V. Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyalkylene Glycols Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Akzonobel N.V. Polyalkylene Glycols Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Akzonobel N.V. Business Overview

4.6 Idemitsu Kosan Co.

4.6.1 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyalkylene Glycols Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Polyalkylene Glycols Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Business Overview

4.7 PAN Asia Chemical Corporation

4.7.1 PAN Asia Chemical Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyalkylene Glycols Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 PAN Asia Chemical Corporation Polyalkylene Glycols Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 PAN Asia Chemical Corporation Business Overview

4.8 Clariant AG

4.8.1 Clariant AG Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyalkylene Glycols Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Clariant AG Polyalkylene Glycols Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Clariant AG Business Overview

4.9 Exxon Mobil

4.9.1 Exxon Mobil Basic Information

4.9.2 Polyalkylene Glycols Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Exxon Mobil Polyalkylene Glycols Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Exxon Mobil Business Overview

4.10 BASF SE

4.10.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.10.2 Polyalkylene Glycols Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 BASF SE Polyalkylene Glycols Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 BASF SE Business Overview

5 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polyalkylene Glycols Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polyalkylene Glycols Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polyalkylene Glycols Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyalkylene Glycols Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polyalkylene Glycols Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Polyalkylene Glycols Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Polyalkylene Glycols Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Polyalkylene Glycols Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Polyalkylene Glycols Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Polyalkylene Glycols Market Under COVID-19

….continued

