Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Plastic Gasket Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Plastic Gasket market covered in Chapter 4:
Mesan Locks
Garlock GmbH
Calvo Sealing
Teadit
EagleBurgmann
LATTY INTERNATIONAL
GORE Electronics
SEALTEK
Carrara
Flexitallic
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Plastic Gasket market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
PTFE
Synthetic Fiber
Nylon
EPDM
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Plastic Gasket market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Car
Electronic
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Plastic Gasket Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 PTFE
1.5.3 Synthetic Fiber
1.5.4 Nylon
1.5.5 EPDM
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Plastic Gasket Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Car
1.6.3 Electronic
1.6.4 Chemical Industry
1.6.5 Food Industry
1.6.6 Other
1.7 Plastic Gasket Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Plastic Gasket Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Plastic Gasket Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Plastic Gasket Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Plastic Gasket
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Plastic Gasket
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Plastic Gasket Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Mesan Locks
4.1.1 Mesan Locks Basic Information
4.1.2 Plastic Gasket Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Mesan Locks Plastic Gasket Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Mesan Locks Business Overview
4.2 Garlock GmbH
4.2.1 Garlock GmbH Basic Information
4.2.2 Plastic Gasket Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Garlock GmbH Plastic Gasket Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Garlock GmbH Business Overview
4.3 Calvo Sealing
4.3.1 Calvo Sealing Basic Information
4.3.2 Plastic Gasket Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Calvo Sealing Plastic Gasket Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Calvo Sealing Business Overview
4.4 Teadit
4.4.1 Teadit Basic Information
4.4.2 Plastic Gasket Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Teadit Plastic Gasket Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Teadit Business Overview
4.5 EagleBurgmann
4.5.1 EagleBurgmann Basic Information
4.5.2 Plastic Gasket Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 EagleBurgmann Plastic Gasket Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 EagleBurgmann Business Overview
4.6 LATTY INTERNATIONAL
4.6.1 LATTY INTERNATIONAL Basic Information
4.6.2 Plastic Gasket Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 LATTY INTERNATIONAL Plastic Gasket Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 LATTY INTERNATIONAL Business Overview
4.7 GORE Electronics
4.7.1 GORE Electronics Basic Information
4.7.2 Plastic Gasket Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 GORE Electronics Plastic Gasket Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 GORE Electronics Business Overview
4.8 SEALTEK
4.8.1 SEALTEK Basic Information
4.8.2 Plastic Gasket Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 SEALTEK Plastic Gasket Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 SEALTEK Business Overview
4.9 Carrara
4.9.1 Carrara Basic Information
4.9.2 Plastic Gasket Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Carrara Plastic Gasket Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Carrara Business Overview
4.10 Flexitallic
4.10.1 Flexitallic Basic Information
4.10.2 Plastic Gasket Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Flexitallic Plastic Gasket Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Flexitallic Business Overview
5 Global Plastic Gasket Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Plastic Gasket Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Plastic Gasket Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Plastic Gasket Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Plastic Gasket Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Plastic Gasket Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Plastic Gasket Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Plastic Gasket Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Plastic Gasket Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Plastic Gasket Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 Europe Plastic Gasket Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 Europe Plastic Gasket Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Plastic Gasket Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Plastic Gasket Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.3 Europe Plastic Gasket Market Under COVID-19
7.2 Germany Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.2.1 Germany Plastic Gasket Market Under COVID-19
7.3 UK Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.3.1 UK Plastic Gasket Market Under COVID-19
7.4 France Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4.1 France Plastic Gasket Market Under COVID-19
7.5 Italy Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5.1 Italy Plastic Gasket Market Under COVID-19
7.6 Spain Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.6.1 Spain Plastic Gasket Market Under COVID-19
7.7 Russia Plastic Gasket Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.7.1 Russia Plastic Gasket Market Under COVID-19
..…continued.
