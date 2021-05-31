Coke is a synthetic raw material used for the production of carbon in combination with binding agents (or binders). There are various types of coke, such as petroleum coke, needle coke, pitch coke, carbon black coke and metallurgical black coke. The production of pitch coke depends on the output of coal tar and pitch and their volume depends upon the supply of amount of metallurgical coke used in pig-iron production. Pitch coke is one of the most important materials for the manufacturers of anode mass and electrodes. Petroleum coke is the basic material for the production of graphite-coal materials in foreign countries. Pitch coke makes easier to shape the mixed materials. Pitch coke is manufactured by (coking) the destructive distillation of coal tar pitch from high purity carbon residue. It has high content of carbon and low content of sulphur and ash. Pitch coke also has high thermal conductivity. It is a byproduct of coal gas manufacturing. In comparison to other comparable carbon products, the density of pitch coke is low. Further, in comparison to petroleum coke, pitch coke is hard and has more strength.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

ALSO READ:https://markethive.com/dhanashreedaware/blog/iotanalyticsmarketbytypesharegrowthtrendsandforecastto2027

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Pitch Coke industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Pitch Coke market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Pitch Coke market covered in Chapter 12:

DONGSUNG Corporation

Shamokin Carbons

RESORBENT S.R.O.

SUMMIT CRM Limited

Rain Carbon Inc

ASBURI CARBONS

Ukrgraphit

Baosteel Chemical

Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A

Shamokin Carbons

Tianjin Yunhai Carbon Element Products Co., Ltd.

C-Chem Co.

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sojitz JECT Corporation

ALSO READ:https://anotepad.com/notes/mw4y7am2

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Pitch Coke market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

High-temperature dry distillation

Delayed coking

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Pitch Coke market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Chemical

Power

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Other

ALSO READ:https://telegra.ph/Regional-Growth-Analysis-and-Global-Industry-Share-Key-Players-worldwide-forecast-2027-04-26

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

ALSO READ:http://reportstrends.over-blog.com/2021/03/fatty-alcohol-alkoxylates-market-share-in-depth-analysis-of-industry-share-size-growth-outlook-up-to-2023.html

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Pitch Coke Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Pitch Coke

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Pitch Coke industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

ALSO READ:http://depphealthcare.weebly.com/blog/a-high-double-digit-cagr-projected-for-nebulizers-market-during-2020-2027

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pitch Coke Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Pitch Coke Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Pitch Coke Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Pitch Coke Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pitch Coke Industry Development

ALSO READ:https://blogfreely.net/diksha3847/breathing-disorders-treatment-market-2020-world-legend-industry-overview

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Pitch Coke Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Pitch Coke

3.3 Pitch Coke Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pitch Coke

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Pitch Coke

3.4 Market Distributors of Pitch Coke

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Pitch Coke Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105