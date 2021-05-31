Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical and electronics industries. It is a thermoplastic (semi-)crystalline polymer, and a type of polyester. PBT is resistant to solvents, shrinks very little during forming, is mechanically strong, heat-resistant up to 150 °C (or 200 °C with glass-fibre reinforcement) and can be treated with flame retardants to make it noncombustible.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the PBT Plastic industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The PBT Plastic market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global PBT Plastic market covered in Chapter 12:

A.Schulman Inc.

Polymer Technology And Sevices LLC

BASF SE

China National Bluestar Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess

Toray Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation

Sipchem

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

Clariant

Nan Ya Plasti

RTP Company

Polyplastics Co. Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Dubay Polymer GmbH

Royal DSM N.V.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Polyone Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the PBT Plastic market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

PBT Interval Type

PBT Continuous Type

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the PBT Plastic market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Extrusion

Household Appliances

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 PBT Plastic Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of PBT Plastic

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the PBT Plastic industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global PBT Plastic Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global PBT Plastic Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global PBT Plastic Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global PBT Plastic Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on PBT Plastic Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of PBT Plastic Analysis

3.2 Major Players of PBT Plastic

3.3 PBT Plastic Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of PBT Plastic

3.3.3 Labor Cost of PBT Plastic

3.4 Market Distributors of PBT Plastic

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of PBT Plastic Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

