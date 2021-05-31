The global Paint & Coating Additives market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Paint & Coating Additives market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Paint & Coating Additives industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Paint & Coating Additives Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Paint & Coating Additives market covered in Chapter 4:

Solvay- Rhodia

EVONIK

ELEMENTIS SPECIALTIES

KITO

Akzo Nobel

Ashland

Borchers (OM Group)

KYOEISH

Liaocheng Lugong

DUPONT

Lubrizol

BYK Additives & Instruments(ALTANA)

Arkema

K-Tech (India) Ltd.

Silok

Bercen Inc.

EMS Group

Hantai

BASF

CFC

Shamrock

Allnex

MUNZING

DOW Corning

CABOT

Shanghai hong tu industrial co., LTD

Lin’an Weilan Auxiliary Agents Co., Ltd.

Xoanons Additives

Lapinus

BNK Chem(milliken)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Paint & Coating Additives market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Hardening Agents

Blocking Agents

Matting Agents

Softening Agents

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Paint & Coating Additives market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hardening

Delustesant

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Paint & Coating Additives Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Hardening Agents

1.5.3 Blocking Agents

1.5.4 Matting Agents

1.5.5 Softening Agents

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Paint & Coating Additives Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Hardening

1.6.3 Delustesant

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Paint & Coating Additives Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Paint & Coating Additives Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Paint & Coating Additives Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Paint & Coating Additives Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Paint & Coating Additives

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Paint & Coating Additives

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Paint & Coating Additives Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Solvay- Rhodia

4.1.1 Solvay- Rhodia Basic Information

4.1.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Solvay- Rhodia Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Solvay- Rhodia Business Overview

4.2 EVONIK

4.2.1 EVONIK Basic Information

4.2.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 EVONIK Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 EVONIK Business Overview

4.3 ELEMENTIS SPECIALTIES

4.3.1 ELEMENTIS SPECIALTIES Basic Information

4.3.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 ELEMENTIS SPECIALTIES Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 ELEMENTIS SPECIALTIES Business Overview

4.4 KITO

4.4.1 KITO Basic Information

4.4.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 KITO Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 KITO Business Overview

4.5 Akzo Nobel

4.5.1 Akzo Nobel Basic Information

4.5.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Akzo Nobel Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Akzo Nobel Business Overview

4.6 Ashland

4.6.1 Ashland Basic Information

4.6.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Ashland Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Ashland Business Overview

4.7 Borchers (OM Group)

4.7.1 Borchers (OM Group) Basic Information

4.7.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Borchers (OM Group) Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Borchers (OM Group) Business Overview

4.8 KYOEISH

4.8.1 KYOEISH Basic Information

4.8.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 KYOEISH Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 KYOEISH Business Overview

4.9 Liaocheng Lugong

4.9.1 Liaocheng Lugong Basic Information

4.9.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Liaocheng Lugong Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Liaocheng Lugong Business Overview

4.10 DUPONT

4.10.1 DUPONT Basic Information

4.10.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 DUPONT Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 DUPONT Business Overview

4.11 Lubrizol

4.11.1 Lubrizol Basic Information

4.11.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Lubrizol Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Lubrizol Business Overview

4.12 BYK Additives & Instruments(ALTANA)

4.12.1 BYK Additives & Instruments(ALTANA) Basic Information

4.12.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 BYK Additives & Instruments(ALTANA) Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 BYK Additives & Instruments(ALTANA) Business Overview

4.13 Arkema

4.13.1 Arkema Basic Information

4.13.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Arkema Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Arkema Business Overview

4.14 K-Tech (India) Ltd.

4.14.1 K-Tech (India) Ltd. Basic Information

4.14.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 K-Tech (India) Ltd. Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 K-Tech (India) Ltd. Business Overview

4.15 Silok

4.15.1 Silok Basic Information

4.15.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Silok Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Silok Business Overview

4.16 Bercen Inc.

4.16.1 Bercen Inc. Basic Information

4.16.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Bercen Inc. Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Bercen Inc. Business Overview

4.17 EMS Group

4.17.1 EMS Group Basic Information

4.17.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 EMS Group Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 EMS Group Business Overview

4.18 Hantai

4.18.1 Hantai Basic Information

4.18.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Hantai Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Hantai Business Overview

4.19 BASF

4.19.1 BASF Basic Information

4.19.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 BASF Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 BASF Business Overview

4.20 CFC

4.20.1 CFC Basic Information

4.20.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 CFC Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 CFC Business Overview

4.21 Shamrock

4.21.1 Shamrock Basic Information

4.21.2 Paint & Coating Additives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Shamrock Paint & Coating Additives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Shamrock Business Overview

4.22 Allnex

4.22.1 Allnex Basic Information

…continued

