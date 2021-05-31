Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Organs on chips Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Organs on chips market covered in Chapter 4:

Kirkstall

Axosim

Mimetas

Emulate Inc

CN Bio

Ascendance Bio

Nortis Bio

Insphero

Hurel

TissUse

Synvivo

Elveflow

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Organs on chips market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Other Organs

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Organs on chips market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Physiological Model Development

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Organs on chips Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Liver-on-a-chip

1.5.3 Kidney-on-a-chip

1.5.4 Lung-on-a-chip

1.5.5 Heart-on-a-chip

1.5.6 Other Organs

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Organs on chips Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Physiological Model Development

1.6.3 Drug Discovery

1.6.4 Toxicology Research

1.7 Organs on chips Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Organs on chips Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Organs on chips Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Organs on chips Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Organs on chips

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Organs on chips

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Organs on chips Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Kirkstall

4.1.1 Kirkstall Basic Information

4.1.2 Organs on chips Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Kirkstall Organs on chips Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Kirkstall Business Overview

4.2 Axosim

4.2.1 Axosim Basic Information

4.2.2 Organs on chips Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Axosim Organs on chips Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Axosim Business Overview

4.3 Mimetas

4.3.1 Mimetas Basic Information

4.3.2 Organs on chips Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Mimetas Organs on chips Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Mimetas Business Overview

4.4 Emulate Inc

4.4.1 Emulate Inc Basic Information

4.4.2 Organs on chips Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Emulate Inc Organs on chips Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Emulate Inc Business Overview

4.5 CN Bio

4.5.1 CN Bio Basic Information

4.5.2 Organs on chips Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 CN Bio Organs on chips Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 CN Bio Business Overview

4.6 Ascendance Bio

4.6.1 Ascendance Bio Basic Information

4.6.2 Organs on chips Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Ascendance Bio Organs on chips Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Ascendance Bio Business Overview

4.7 Nortis Bio

4.7.1 Nortis Bio Basic Information

4.7.2 Organs on chips Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Nortis Bio Organs on chips Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Nortis Bio Business Overview

4.8 Insphero

4.8.1 Insphero Basic Information

4.8.2 Organs on chips Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Insphero Organs on chips Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Insphero Business Overview

4.9 Hurel

4.9.1 Hurel Basic Information

4.9.2 Organs on chips Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Hurel Organs on chips Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Hurel Business Overview

4.10 TissUse

4.10.1 TissUse Basic Information

4.10.2 Organs on chips Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 TissUse Organs on chips Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 TissUse Business Overview

4.11 Synvivo

4.11.1 Synvivo Basic Information

4.11.2 Organs on chips Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Synvivo Organs on chips Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Synvivo Business Overview

4.12 Elveflow

4.12.1 Elveflow Basic Information

4.12.2 Organs on chips Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Elveflow Organs on chips Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Elveflow Business Overview

5 Global Organs on chips Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Organs on chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Organs on chips Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Organs on chips Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Organs on chips Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Organs on chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Organs on chips Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Organs on chips Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Organs on chips Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Organs on chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Organs on chips Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Organs on chips Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Organs on chips Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Organs on chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Organs on chips Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Organs on chips Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Organs on chips Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Organs on chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Organs on chips Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Organs on chips Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Organs on chips Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Organs on chips Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Organs on chips Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Organs on chips Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Organs on chips Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Organs on chips Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

